Stocks Rally For The Week On Fed Rate-Cut Optimism: Markets Wrap

US stocks gained for a third consecutive week — despite languishing on Friday — as investors were repeatedly reassured that the economy is cooling without falling off a cliff.

Treasuries rallied as data cemented bets of further interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Yields are lower across the curve, with the 10-year rate hovering around 3.75%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined for a fourth week.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying US inflation rose mildly in August, as did inflation-adjusted consumer spending. Those figures confirmed what traders already knew about the health of economy after parsing a slew of data earlier this week. A read on US consumer sentiment on Friday matched the optimism.

Commentary from Fed officials in the last five days did little to sway existing perceptions on the central bank’s trajectory. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said he favors ‘gradually’ lowering rates after a big cut last week. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, meanwhile, restated her view that the US economy is still strong. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn’t offer details on the economic outlook or path for monetary policy during a pre-recorded speech.

Other catalysts this week included daily stimulus announcements from China that kept sentiment largely upbeat. Several central banks across the globe — in Switzerland, Mexico, Hungary and Czech Republic — also lowered interest rates this week.