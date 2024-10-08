Stocks Hit By Tech Rout As War Jitters Lift Oil: Markets Wrap

A selloff in some of the world’s largest technology companies dragged down stocks, extending a slide that was also driven by geopolitical angst and bets the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller rate cut next month.

The S&P 500 fell 1% after notching a four-week winning run. Alphabet Inc. sank 2.4% as a judge ruled it must lift restrictions that prevent developers from setting up rival marketplaces that compete with its Google Play Store.

Brent crude jumped above $80 a barrel amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. In the wake of Friday’s solid jobs data, Treasuries continued to drop — with the 10-year yield topping 4%.

“Friday’s strong jobs report not only appeared to kill any chance of a 50-basis-point rate cut in November, it kickstarted chatter about the Fed leaving rates unchanged if economic data continues to come in hotter than expected,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “But as last week showed, geopolitics can’t be ignored.”