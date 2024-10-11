Stocks Fall As Data Fuel Debate On Fed’s Next Move: Markets Wrap

Wall Street’s Reaction:

Bret Kenwell at eToro:

Today’s CPI report will lower enthusiasm around rate cuts next month, and if some of these other catalysts increase uncertainty, it could act as a short-term excuse for markets to pull back — particularly with the S&P 500 at all-time highs.

David Donabedian at CIBC Private Wealth US:

The Fed said the last mile getting toward their inflation target is going to be tough, and that is what we are seeing. But we still expect the Fed to cut rates by a quarter point in November, and likely a similar cut at the December meeting.

Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors:

If anything, the report was good enough to solidify the case for another quarter-point cut. Inflation hasn’t receded so rapidly to justify an accelerated pace of policy easing, but the upside surprise also wasn’t sufficient to raise serious questions about the underlying disinflationary trend.

Mark Hamrick at Bankrate:

The Federal Reserve isn’t yet in position to declare ‘mission accomplished’ in the battle against inflation, and the ride to the 2% target continues to be bumpy at times.Mindful of its dual mandate prioritizing maximum employment and stable prices, it will be eager to see the next monthly jobs report in early November before the next announcement on rates. A safe bet for now is rate reductions of one-quarter of 1% at the final two meetings of the year.

Will Compernolle at FHN Financial:

The CPI surprised to the upside in September, rising faster than the consensus expectation in both the headline index and the core. The core increase wasn’t hot enough to rule out a November rate cut, however.

Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital:

The Fed has shown that they’re willing to let inflation potentially run hotter than normal in favor of full employment. Only a rise towards 4% inflation or a few hot inflation prints in a row would alter the Fed’s course of continued rate cuts over the next year.

Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance:

Given that the most recent jobs report was so strong, it was possible that a big upside surprise to inflation could have caused the Fed to pause at the next meeting and leave rates unchanged.However, given that this month’s report was a little higher than expected it is still likely that the Fed will go ahead and cut by 25 bps next month and – if nothing in the labor market or inflation readings materially changes by the end of the year – another 25 bps in December.

Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab UK:

The market reacted negatively to recent indications from policymakers that the next cut would be 0.25%, however, history tells us that consecutive dramatic rate cuts tend to come about when the economy is in distress, so while we expect a cut next month, investors may be wise to hope for a gradual drop.