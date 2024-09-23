Stocks Churn In Final Minutes Of Big Options Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in US stocks lost traction as the euphoria following the Federal Reserve’s half-point interest rate cut faded while expiring derivatives contracts and a big rebalancing magnified Friday’s moves.

After wavering between gains and losses in the final minutes of trading, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both ended the session down 0.2% with the broader benchmark fresh off its 39th record high of 2024. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain — enough for a closing record. More than 20 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, the busiest session since January 2021.

Friday’s quarterly “triple witching” saw about $5.1 trillion derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures mature, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500. At the same time another $250 billion in index trades were being digested. The event has a reputation for causing sudden price moves as traders roll over their existing positions or start new ones.

While US equities were able to extend a rally into its second consecutive week, a handful of disappointing earnings reports weighed. FedEx Corp. plunged 15% after the economic bellwether missed profit estimates and cautioned that its business would slow. Lennar Corp. slipped after quarterly home orders fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Intel Corp. was among the session’s advancers after a report of a Qualcomm Inc. takeover approach while Constellation Energy Corp., the biggest US operator of reactors, closed at a record on plans to put Three Mile Island back into service.