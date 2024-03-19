Stock Of The Day: Piramal Pharma May See Valuation Re-Rating, Says Jefferies—Analyst View, Key Levels

Piramal is trading at an attractive valuation of 13 times/11 times FY25/26 EV-Ebitda, which is significantly lower than the peer group, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage expects a valuation re-rating as the company improves its contract development and manufacturing organisation mix towards innovation driven products, which provides superior revenue growth visibility and a better margin profile.

"With macro uncertainty around outsourcing emanating over the last few months, the key debate with investors is the FY25 revenue/Ebitda growth guidance for Piramal," it said.

Jefferies foresees 12.5% revenue growth in FY25 but says the company can do better. Piramal expects 30% Ebitda growth, with margins expanding from 13.9% in FY24 to 16% in FY25.

It also estimates 12.2% revenue growth for CDMO in FY25, on the back of contract wins in anti-body drug conjugates, peptides and hormones.

The 15% revenue growth will drive 45% Ebitda growth in FY25. Deviation from the base-case scenario will largely be led by CDMO contracts, especially those catering to innovation, Jefferies said. Here, 45% of CDMO revenue comes from innovation, compared to 35% in FY21.

In a bearish scenario of 10% year-on-year revenue growth in FY25, the Ebitda growth should be 11%, as there won't be any benefit from operating leverage, the brokerage said.