Stock Of The Day: IIFL Finance — Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

During a concall on March 5, Nirmal Jain, chairperson of IIFL Group, said gold testing is a manual and subjective process, done at different branches. "The audit team is generally more conservative, which may differ from how branches look at value," Jain said, addressing the gold-value disparities.

Jain said the company had taken corrective action to ensure differences between branches and audit team is minimal, and are putting in stronger systems in place to ensure deviations are minimal. "All interactions with the RBI have happened over the last 45 days."

He said the company would comply with the RBI circular on auctioning gold and also pointed out that the auction notification charge was not factored by the RBI and still needs to be clarified.

Jain said that while steps taken by the RBI may be a bit hard, they respect the regulator and are already complying with all the conditions and are ready for an audit.

"We will continue to collect money from repayment and don't foresee a problem here", Jain said.

The company has adequate liquidity and will continue its other businesses, except gold loans, he said.