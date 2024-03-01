Stock Of The Day: CG Power Enters JV—Analyst View, Key Levels To Watch

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.'s share surge has been driven by growth in its business and future opportunities and capex plans.

In April-December 2023, the company's revenue grew by 15% year-on-year, while net profit rose 26% year-on-year. The growth was led by industrial systems that contributed to 68% of revenues in 9M FY24.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company's balance sheet is debt free. The company also has expansion plans for five of its plants, with a set capex of Rs 662 crore. The expansion capex are on track and are expected to be completed between Q4 FY25 to Q4 FY27, depending on the targeted timelines.

Key variables to watch out for over 12-14 months is the underlying power/railways demand, which looks robust currently, with de-stocking impact expected to normalise post elections, Nuvama said in January.