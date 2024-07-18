"India's benchmark stock indices were trading little changed after hitting a fresh record high during morning trade on Thursday, as losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weigh.At 12:30 p.m., the NSE Nifty was trading 0.05% higher at 24,624.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.11% higher at 80,803.11. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 24,678.90, and the Sensex touched a life high of 80,910.45 during morning trade.Markets started on a cautious note, and after that, they saw a good recovery. The NSE Nifty 50 is in a 'buy on dip' mode, with buying emerging on dip towards 24,500, said Nilesh Jain, head of technical and derivative research at Centrum Broking. According to the derivative data from the Nifty 50's weekly expiry, the 24,500 level is providing crucial support, he said..Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India, and ITC Ltd. were contributing to the Nifty 50.HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were weighing on the index.On NSE, seven sectors decline and five advanced. The NSE Nifty Media declined the most, and the NSE Nifty IT rose the most..Broader markets underperformed their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap were trading 1.07% and 0.93% lower, respectively. On BSE, 16 sectors declined and four rose. The S&P BSE Capital Goods declined the most, and the S&P BSE rose the most. Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,559 stocks declined, 1,193 stocks rose, and 144 stocks remained unchanged on BSE..Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag"