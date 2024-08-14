Asian Stocks Track US Rally In Countdown To CPI: Markets Wrap
Equity benchmarks were mostly higher, with those in Japan and Taiwan jumping more than 1%.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia followed a rally on Wall Street as bets mounted that the upcoming US consumer price report will give the Federal Reserve confidence to start cutting rates in September.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed for a fourth session, extending its recovery from a historic Aug. 5 selloff. Equity benchmarks were mostly higher, with those in Japan and Taiwan jumping more than 1%. The gains came after the US producer price index rose less than forecast, helping to fuel a 1.7% rally in the S&P 500.
The easing of price pressures has bolstered confidence US officials can start lowering borrowing costs while refocusing on the labor market, which is showing greater signs of slowing. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he’s looking for “a little more data” before supporting a reduction in rates, while reiterating he’ll likely be ready to cut “by the end of the year.”
“There’s evidently scope for upside in equities from downside surprises in inflation data, with Wall Street rallying after lower-than-expected PPI data,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com. “The markets will look to the US CPI survey for confirmation that the underlying inflation pulse in the economy is diminishing.”
Treasuries were little changed after rising across the curve in the previous session, with positioning data showing traders remain bullish. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar steadied around a four-month low.
The yen trimmed losses against the dollar following a report that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends not to run for re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Elsewhere in Asia, economists and investors are split over whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will begin reversing course and cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% at its meeting on Wednesday.
Chinese stocks opened lower following data that showed bank loans to the real economy contracted for the first time in 19 years. Investors await earnings from Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its buyback plans.
“The Chinese internet giants reporting this week will be very important to see if consumption weakness in China weighs on margins and ROIs, and which sub-segment vertical such as gaming may be brighter spots,” said Britney Lam, head of equities-long/short at Magellan Investments Holding Ltd. “Valuation is attractive but earnings momentum is key.”
Falling Volatility
The S&P 500 saw its biggest four-day rally this year. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.5%. Starbucks Corp. surged 25% after ousting its chief and picking Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s Brian Niccol as its next leader. In late hours, Bloomberg News reported that a bid to break up Alphabet Inc.’s Google is one of the options being considered by the Justice Department.
Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — tumbled to around 18. Swap traders priced in an about 40 basis-point Fed cut in September and a total rate reduction of over 105 basis points for 2024.
The US producer price index for final demand increased 0.1% from a month earlier. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.2% gain. For the data due Wednesday, forecasters expect the consumer price index, and a “core” gauge excluding food and energy, to have both advanced 0.2% in July, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
“The runway is clear for the Fed to cut rates in September,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “If data like this persists, the Fed will have plenty of room to cut rates further this year.”
Oil climbed in early Asia trading, rebounding from losses on Tuesday, as an industry report pointed to a sizable drop in US crude stockpiles and tensions simmered in the Middle East.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday
- US CPI, Wednesday
- China home prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday
- Fed’s Alberto Musalem and Patrick Harker speak, Thursday
- US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:33 a.m. Tokyo time
- Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0995
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.81 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1462 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6639
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $60,593.93
- Ether was little changed at $2,697.64
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.85%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.830%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $78.92 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,470.45 an ounce
