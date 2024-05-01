Stocks Slip, Dollar Ticks Higher Before Fed: Markets Wrap

The risk-off mood prevailed in a holiday-thinned session in Europe and Asia. Contracts on the S&P 500 pointed to further losses on Wall Street after US data on Tuesday reinforced bets officials will keep rates steady at a two-decade high. Europe’s Stoxx 600 declined 0.1% at the open. A dollar gauge climbed, while 10-year Treasury yields turned flat after a seven basis point jump in the previous session.