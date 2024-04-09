Asian Stocks Rise, Bond Yields Steady At 2024 High: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia climbed Tuesday after US benchmarks saw sluggish trading and Treasuries kicked off the week on the back foot ahead of key inflation data.
Benchmark equity indexes gained in South Korea and Australia. Futures in Hong Kong also pointed higher. US 10-year yields steadied after rising to the highest since November, coming within striking distance of the psychologically important 4.5% level. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favoring just two reductions.
Japanese equities rose on the back of a weaker currency that supports exporters. The yen traded around the 151.80 level in early Tokyo trading Tuesday, a whisker away from this year’s low of 151.97 per dollar, and 152 — a key psychological level that many say will trigger Japanese authorities to act.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast Wednesday’s consumer price index will show some easing of inflation pressures. Yet the core gauge, which excludes food and energy costs, would be up 3.7% from a year earlier — above the Fed’s 2% target.
“After Monday’s solar eclipse, US core inflation will determine if the shadow that markets increasingly price over a June rate cut will grow larger or pass by,” said Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach.
Elsewhere, oil was steady near a five-month high as traders weighed simmering tensions in the Middle East and persistent supply concerns.
West Texas Intermediate traded below $87 a barrel after closing lower Monday for the first time in seven sessions. Israeli officials said progress has been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, signaling a potential easing of hostilities, but Hamas denied the claim.
Sticky Inflation
With some Fed members questioning the wisdom of cutting rates if inflation remains in a “sticky” holding pattern, this week’s inflation figures may have a lot riding on them, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
“While the Fed was hesitant to read too much into back-to-back months of higher-than-expected inflation data, a third month may lead them to change their tune,” he said.
Read: Bearish Trades in Treasury Options Target 10-Year Yield Above 5%
Swap contracts imply around 60 basis points of US monetary easing this year, which means two cuts is the most likely outcome with the first expected by September, according to Bloomberg pricing. On Friday, the chance of a third cut was still above 50%.
“The recent resiliency of inflation reduces the immediacy of rate cuts, which puts more pressure on earnings to drive future market gains,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Given the elevated market multiples and rising bond yields, we remain cautious on stocks until earnings season delivers clear evidence of earnings growth.”
In other commodities, gold held a record high, up more 17% since mid-February.
Key events this week:
- China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday
- Japan PPI, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- US CPI, Fed minutes, Wednesday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday
- China trade, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in market:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:21 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0860
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.83 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2437 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6606
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $71,634.51
- Ether rose 0.3% to $3,700.38
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.20%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $86.73 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.