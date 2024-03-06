Tech Drags Asia Stocks Lower Amid China Congress: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed as investors focused on China’s policy meeting after official announcements of an ambitious 5% growth target. Tech heavyweights drove Asian peers lower, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.
Shares in Hong Kong rose at the open while those in mainland China slipped amid the 14th National People’s Congress. Equity benchmarks pared earlier losses in Japan, while shares fell in South Korea and Australia. Tech equities underperformed the regional stock gauge, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. leading losses.
“The National People’s Congress will be a major driver of Asian markets today, with market participants generally underwhelmed by the messaging about economic support coming from the central government,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc.
A press conference with senior officials on Wednesday may provide more details around the government’s effort to boost consumption. Central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng will brief journalists, alongside Commerce and Finance ministry chiefs and the new top securities regulator.
Back in Japan, the nation’s biggest bank expects the Bank of Japan to exit negative interest rate in two weeks and is positioning itself accordingly. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s view is much more definitive than the swap market, which rates the chances of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda changing policy this month at about 50%.
Australia’s economy slowed in the final three months of last year as elevated interest rates and rising living costs dragged on household spending.
US benchmark indexes lost traction after a rally that has spurred concern about sky-high valuations, with caution prevailing before Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before Congress. Powell is expected to reiterate the lack of urgency to cut rates at his testimony. Wall Street also weighed data showing the US service sector cooled — even as orders and business activity picked up.
The S&P 500 dropped 1%, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped almost twice as much. Tesla Inc. extended a two-day selloff to 11%, while Apple Inc. suffered its fifth straight loss. Contracts for US equities advanced in early trading.
Treasury 10-year yields steadied in Asia after falling six basis points to 4.15% with Australian and New Zealand yields tracking those moves early Wednesday. A gauge of dollar strength edged higher Wednesday, gaining against all currencies in a Group-of-10 peers. Elsewhere, Bitcoin hit a record Tuesday, before reversing, while gold also touched an all-time high.
Bullish positioning in US technology stocks is at the highest in three years — raising the risk of a pullback, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Chris Montagu. Long positioning in Nasdaq 100 futures is “extremely extended,” he said.
The “Magnificent Seven” of US stocks — Apple, Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Tesla — have powered the S&P 500 to all-time peaks this year, partly fueled by the artificial intelligence frenzy. The rally has left strategists scrambling to lift their 2024 targets — while raising questions on whether tech is seeing a boom or a bubble.
Elsewhere, oil steadied after a decline as a report showed US inventories are continuing to expand, a sign supply may be running ahead of demand.
Key Events This Week:
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- US ADP employment, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday
- Fed issues Beige Book, Wednesday
- Fed’s Neel Kashkari (Minneapolis) and Mary Daly (San Francisco) speak, Wednesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- European Central Bank’s rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
- President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday
- ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:31 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.3%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%
- The Shanghai Composite was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0846
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.01 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2118 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6495
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $63,475.34
- Ether rose 0.6% to $3,544.45
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.715%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.04%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,125.70 an ounce
