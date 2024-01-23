Asia Stocks Rise As China Mulls New Rescue Package: Markets Wrap

A gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong jumped as much as 3.8%, while the CSI 300 mainland benchmark erased earlier losses to rise 0.3%. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that authorities are seeking to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore. They have also earmarked at least 300 billion yuan of local funds to invest in onshore stocks.