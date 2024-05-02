Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 2

The US stock market got hit after the latest batch of economic data showed a plunge in consumer confidence and persistent wage pressures in the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.90% and 1.17%, respectively, as on 12:52 p.m. New York time on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.07%.

Brent crude was trading 0.66% lower at $87.82 a barrel. Gold was lower by 1.69% at $2,296.13 an ounce.

India’s benchmark stock indices erased all gains and ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. Decline in metal and information technology stocks also pressured the benchmarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 45.60 points, or 0.20%, lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 188.50 points down, or 0.25%, at 74,482.78.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers as well and bought equities worth Rs 1,429.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed 3 paise stronger against the US dollar at Rs 83.44.