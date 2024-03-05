Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 5.

The relentless rally in U.S. stocks took a breather on Monday, with traders awaiting this week’s batch of job data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the interest-rate outlook, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 3.55% and 3.59%, respectively, as of 11:06 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.84%.

Brent crude was trading 0.47% lower at $83.16 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.27% at $2,109.36 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 27.20 points or 0.12%, higher at 22,405.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09%, to end at 73,872.29. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,440.90 and the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 73,990.13.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after two sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 564.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,542.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar.