Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 4

U.S. bonds climbed as disappointing factory data and a decline in consumer sentiment solidified bets on interest-rate cuts, with traders also sifting through the latest remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve speakers. A renewed rally in tech lifted stocks, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.49% and 0.85%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.13%.

Brent crude was trading 2.52% higher at $83.97 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.50% at $2,075.02 an ounce.

India’s benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.

The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian stock closed flat at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.