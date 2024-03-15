Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 15

Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia were trading lower in early trade, taking cues from overnight losses on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 146.92 points or 0.38% lower at 38,660.46, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 105.00 points or 1.36% down at 7,608.60 as of 06:52 a.m. The KOSPI index 25.19 points or 0.93% down at 2,693.57.

U.S. Producer Price Index rose more than expected in February, echoing CPI report earlier in the week, which raised worries the Federal Reserve will not be in any rush to ease monetary condition, Bloomberg reported.

Following the hotter-than-expected inflation data, U.S. Treasury yields witnessed sharp rise, dollar index strengthened, which pressured the riskier assets like emerging market equities.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.29% and 0.30%, respectively, on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.35%.

Brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $85.21 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.12% at $2,164.88 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 5.5 points or 0.02% up at 22,128.00 as of 6:52 a.m.

India’s benchmark equity indices recovered from the worst selloff in over a month to end Thursday's trading session higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 153.30 points or 0.7% higher at 22,151.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 335.39 points or 0.46% up at 73,097.28.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.94% to 22,204.60 and the Sensex jumped 0.83% to 73,364.30.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,356.3 crore; domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 139.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 82.83 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said after a stress and liquidity test results, it will take two days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio in mid-cap fund, one day to liquidate 25%. Further, Edelweiss will take three days to liquidate 50% of its small-cap fund.

Quant Mutual Fund said it will take 22 days to liquidate 22% of its portfolio in small-cap fund, and six days to liquidate 50% of its mid-cap fund.