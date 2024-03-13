Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 13

The U.S. stock market managed to rebound after the latest inflation figures did little to alter bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year—even if it keeps a more cautious stance for now, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.88% and 1.12%, respectively, as of 12:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.55%.

Brent crude was trading 0.57% higher at $82.68 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.94% at $2,162.32 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended on a mixed note after concluding a choppy session on Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 3.05 points or 0.01%, up at 22,335.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22%, higher at 73,667.96.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73.1 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained buyers for the fifth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,358.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to open at 82.72 against the U.S. dollar.