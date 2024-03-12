Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 12

Wall Street traders found little encouragement to keep pushing the stock market higher at the start of a week that will bring the last key inflation figures before the Federal Reserve decision, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.22% and 0.37%, respectively, as of 12:06 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.19%.

Brent crude was trading 0.34% higher at $82.36 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.23% at $2,183.98 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices snapped a two-session rally and closed lower on Monday due to losses in the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower after closing at its lifetime high for the third consecutive session at 22,526.60.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,213 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,238 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 2 paise to 82.77 against the U.S. dollar.