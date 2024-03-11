Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 11
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading in negative, taking cues from decline on Wall Street as investors assess Japan's GDP data, and await U.S. CPI print.
The Nikkei was trading 878.75 points or 2.21% lower at 38,810.19, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 109.10 points or 1.39% lower at 7,737.90 as of 06:38 a.m.
U.S. stocks hit all-time highs in the run-up to the U.S. jobs report, with investors betting some of the world’s major central banks will start slashing interest rates as soon as June, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.65% and 1.16%, respectively, as of 12.10 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.18% lower on Friday.
Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $81.77 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.36% at $2,186.85 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.04% lower at 22,651.50 as of 6:42 a.m.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel.
The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.
The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,525.65, and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 74,245.17 points.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,304.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,601.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar at 82.82.
Stocks To Watch
Vedanta: The company received warning related to publishing information relating to unlisted ultimate holding company from SEBI.
InterGlobe Aviation: Promoter Rakesh Gangwal will sell up to a 3.3% stake in the company worth at least Rs 3,729 crore, at a floor price of Rs 2,925 apiece.
GAIL, ONGC: GAIL, Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Shell Energy India signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for importing ethane and other hydrocarbons, as well as developing evacuation infrastructure at Shell Energy Terminal, Hazira.
Torrent Power: The company received letter of award worth Rs 1,540 crore from Maharashtra state electricity distribution company for setting up 306 MW grid-connected solar PV projects.
Gujarat Gas: The company and Bharat Petroleum signed an MoU on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery. This MoU includes offering liquid fuels and BPCL's allied petroleum products at select outlets of the company.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran for a broad consideration of Rs 251 crore to supply, install, test and commission 11 KV Line associated works. The company received a LOA worth Rs 889 crore from the Himachal Pradesh state electricity board for the development of distribution infrastructure in the south zone of Himachal Pradesh.
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company received order worth of Rs 1,909 crore from the Railway Board for manufacture and supply of 4,463 BOSM wagons.
NBCC: The company signed an MoU with Bharat Heavy Electronics for redeveloping BHEL's identified properties.
Shyam Metallics and Energy: The company sold 94,143 tonne sponge iron, up 122.9% YoY, and sold 2.34 lakh tonne, up 37.3% YoY, for the month of February.
Agro Tech Foods: The company announced a share subscription agreement with Zest Holding Investments, leading to the investor gaining control over the company.
Tata Communication: The company has opened a new world-class production and delivery facility in Los Angeles – an investment that will support the future development of its services and business growth.
Exide Industries: The company received approval from the NCLT for the scheme of amalgamation between its wholly owned subsidiaries, Exide Energy Solutions and Exide Energy.
Sonata Software: The company has announced the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service.
PNC Infratech: The company signed pact for construction project worth Rs 1,174 crore in Madhya Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode.
H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has been declared a L-l bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for a project worth 610.11 crore.
Cyient DLM: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary CYIENT DLM INC.
India Glycols: The company has enhanced the capacity Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. The plant capacity now stands at 410 KLPD and is fully commissioned.
Rainbow Children Medicare: The company has added ~50-bed additional blocks to the existing hospital at Hydernagar, Hyderabad, Telangana.
United Breweries: The company launched new brand 'Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer' in the premium strong beer segment category in Karnataka.
Macrotech Developers: The company successfully raised Rs 3,300 crore equity through QIP.
Mishtann Foods: The company has set March 20 as the record date for its rights issue. The right entitlement ratio is 1:31.
Azad Engineering: The company has signed Long-Term Strategic Supply Agreement with a subsidiary of Baker Hughes to supply of high-complex and critical components.
DB Realty: The company to raise Rs 1,500 crores through qualified institutional placement. Company will raise Rs 1,000 crores with a greenshoe option of 500 crores.
TVS Motor Company: The company announces its presence in France. It will showcase its product range for Europe in Lyon, France up till Mar.10.
TCNS Clothing: CRISIL assigns CRISIL AA-/Stable rating to company as its long-term rating and reaffirms CRISIL A1+ as its short-term rating.
Kernex Microsystems: The company receives an order worth Rs 109.5 crore from South-Central Railway for comprehensive signaling and telecommunication works.
Oil India: The company announces second interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share. This comes to a yield of 1.3% based on Thursday’s closing price of Rs 630 per share.
Dilip Buildcon: The company gets order worth Rs 550 crore for tender floated by NHAI on hybrid annuity basis in Tamil Nadu.
Hindustan Aeronautics: Cabinet Committee on Security clears 34 new Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard, Army. The choppers will be manufactured by HAL.
Dwarikesh Sugar: The company sets record date for buyback as Mar. 20, for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.
SJVN: SJVN Green Energy signs power usage agreement for 500 MW solar power and power purchase agreement for 100 MW solar power with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services.
Coal India: The company signed a MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for growing meeting power demands of the state
Under MoU, initial focus to be on exploring possibilities of setting up of 4100 MW projects through a JV.
Indian Bank: Brajesh Kumar Singh replaces Imran Amin Siddiqui as executive director effective March 10.
NLC India: India signs MOU with Rajasthan Govt for formation of JV for adding thermal and renewable capacity.
Gensol Engineering: It emerged as lowest bidder for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's 70 MW/140 MWh battery energy storage project worth Rs 450 crore revenue.
KP Energy: The company received order for total capacity of 368.55MW out of which 185.85MW is awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary Ltd. and 182.70MW is awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects Ltd. The order also includes development of 220KV transmission line for evacuation capacity of 673MW, along with engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of wind operated electricity generator.
KPI Green Energy: The company received an order of total capacity of 305MWac out of which 175MWac is awarded by Aditya Birla
Renewables Subsidiary Ltd. and 130MWac is awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects Ltd. for development of Balance of System for 305MWac solar capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project in state of Gujarat.
RR Kabel: Mitesh Daga resigned as non-executive director on account of other work commitments.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company extended parental guarantee to the lenders of TVS LI U.K. Ltd. and TVS Singapore with a value of $105 mn (Rs 869.29 crore), replacing an existing $80 million (Rs 662.31 crore) guarantee.
TVS Motor: The company announced its presence in France, partnering with Emil Frey.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The board will meet on March 22 to consider an increase in authorised share capital.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The company announced buyback of 30 lakh equity shares (1.59% of the total paid-up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 105 for a total consideration of Rs 31.5 crore with a record date of March 20.
IPO Offerings
JG Chemicals: The public issue was subscribed to 32.09 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (46.33 times), retail investors (17.44 times), institutional investors (32.09 times).
Gopal Snacks: The public issue was subscribed to 1.4 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (1.63 times), retail investors (2.01 times), and by institutional investors (0.09).
Vedanta Gets SEBI Warning For Publishing Info Related To 'Unlisted Ultimate Holding' Company
Block Deals
Bharti Airtel: Pastel sold 4.90 crore shares (0.81%) while, GQG Partners through its affiliates bought 4.34 crore shares (0.69%) at Rs at Rs 1,193.7 apiece.
Bulk Deals
CarTrade Tech: Springfield Venture International sold 3.8 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 739.39 apiece, while Taiyo Greater India Fund bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 737.64 apiece.
G R Infraprojects: Agarwal Lalita sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Agarwal Ritu sold 4.83 lakh shares (0.49%), Kiran Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Laxmi Devi Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), Ritu Agarwal sold 4.83 lakh shares (0.49%), Suman Agarwal sold 9.66 lakh shares (0.99%), while SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.75 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 1,171 apiece.
Mahindra and Mahindra: Prudential Management and Services sold 93 lakh shares (0.74%) at Rs 1,912.04 apiece.
SBFC Finance: SBFC Holdings sold 2.96 crore shares (2.78%) at Rs 86.35 apiece, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 55.64 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 85.52 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Genus Power Infrastructure: Promoter Kailash Chandra Agarwal revoked a pledge of 8 lakh shares on March 5.
Star Cement: Promoter Amritansh Chamaria created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on March 1.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Gravita India: To meet analysts and investors on March 17.
Capri Global Capital: To meet analysts and investors on March 12.
Sapphire Foods: To meet analysts and investors on March 13, 14.
Agi Greenpac: To meet analysts and investors in March 13.
HDFC Asset Management: To meet analysts and investors on March 15.
Kirloskar Brothers: To meet analysts and investors on March 18, 19
Maruti Suzuki: To meet analysts and investors on March 18.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band changes from 10% to 20%: Newgen Software Technologies.
Price Band changes from 2% to 5%: MSP Steel and Power.
Ex/record AGM: BEML Land Assets.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Agro Tech Foods, IIFL Finance.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Jyoti CNC Automation, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 0.24% to 22,552.35 at a premium of 58.8 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 5.51%.
Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.45% to 47,958.3 at a premium of 122.5 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 11.9%.
Nifty Options March 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,400.
Bank Nifty Options March 13 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 48,000.
Securities in ban period: Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Sail, Tata Chemical, Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian Rupee opened flat against the U.S. Dollar at 82.82.
