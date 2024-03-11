Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 11

Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading in negative, taking cues from decline on Wall Street as investors assess Japan's GDP data, and await U.S. CPI print.

The Nikkei was trading 878.75 points or 2.21% lower at 38,810.19, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 109.10 points or 1.39% lower at 7,737.90 as of 06:38 a.m.

U.S. stocks hit all-time highs in the run-up to the U.S. jobs report, with investors betting some of the world’s major central banks will start slashing interest rates as soon as June, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.65% and 1.16%, respectively, as of 12.10 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.18% lower on Friday.

Brent crude was trading 0.38% lower at $81.77 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.36% at $2,186.85 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.04% lower at 22,651.50 as of 6:42 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel.

The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,525.65, and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 74,245.17 points.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,304.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,601.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar at 82.82.