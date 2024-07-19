Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 19

A week of market fluctuations saw major US stock indices decline while smaller firms and those beyond the mega-cap technology sector thrived, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.51% and 0.68% lower at 1:30 p.m. New York time. Nasdaq was down 0.54%.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude gained 0.26% to trade at $85.3 per barrel, while gold spot declined 0.28% at $2,451.93 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid volatility, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 187.85 points, or 0.76%, to end at a new record closing high of 24,800.85. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 626.91 points, or 0.78%, to end at a fresh lifetime closing high of 81,343.46.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,485 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fourth session and sold equities worth Rs 2,904 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed 8 paise weaker against the US dollar to 83.66.