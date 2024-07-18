"Asia-Pacific markets declined on early Thursday tracking sharp overnight losses in their US peers as chip stocks stumbled on caution of a strict export restrictions on China. The Nikkei 225 was trading 773.61 points or 1.88% lower at 40,324.08, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 8 points or 0.1% down at 8,049.90 as of 06:51 a.m.Biden administration said it's mulling to put stricter curb on companies like Tokyo Electron and ASML, which continued to give access to China to advance semiconductor technology markets, Bloomberg reported.The possibility of a greater US and China trade conflict pulled down the Nasdaq Composite index 2.8% lower on Wednesday as Nvidia Corp and Apple Inc led losses. The S&P 500 settled 1.39% down, and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59% higher on Wednesday.The September contract of brent crude oil Intercontinental exchange was trading 0.52% higher at $85.52 per barrel as of 06:58 a.m. The spot Gold was trading 0.17% higher at $2,462.86.The GIFT Nifty was trading 8 points or 0.03% higher at 24,672.50 as of 06:59 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh closing high for a third day in a row on Tuesday, tracking sharp gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11% higher at 24.613.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.06%, to close at 80,716.55.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,272 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the third session and sold equities worth Rs 530 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.59 against the US dollar..SEBI Proposes Product To Bridge Gap Between Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services.L&T Finance Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 12% at Rs 3,785 crore versus Rs 3,377 croreNet profit up 29% at Rs 685 crore versus Rs 531 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 677 crore)Just Dial Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 270.3 croreEBITDA up 14.2% at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 71 croreEBITDA margin at 28.7% versus 26.1%Net profit up 22% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 116 croreAlok Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 29% at Rs 1,006 crore versus Rs 1,415 croreEBITDA up 68% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 12 croreEBITDA margin at 2.1% versus 0.9%Net loss at Rs 207 crore versus loss of Rs 226 croreAsian Paints Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue fell 2% to Rs 8,969 crore versus Rs 9,318.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,318.4 crore)Operating profit declined 20% to Rs 1,694 crore versus 1,965.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,965.4 crore)Margin shrank to 18.9% from 23.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%)Net profit declined 24.6% to Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,575 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,407.3 crore)LTIMindtree Q1 Results (QoQ)Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 9142.6 crore versus Rs 9074.6 croreNet profit up 3.1% Rs 1,135 crore versus Rs 1161.2 crore Ebit increased 4.8% to Rs 1371 crore versus Rs 1389 croreMargin expanded 30 basis points to 15% versus 15.3%.L&T Finance Q1 Results: Profit Up 29%, Total Income Rises.CEAT, Central Bank of India, CIE Automotive India, Dalmia Bharat, Grindwell Norton, Havells India, Infosys, JSW Infra, L&T Technology Services, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Rallis India, Sagar Cements, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, and Tata Technologies..Bajaj Finance: IRDAI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the company for violation of rules on reconciliation of commission and professional fees received and reported and a Rs 1 crore penalty for violation of regulations on maintenance of records of customer documentation.ONGC: The company commenced production from a coal bed methane block in Bokaro, Jharkhand. Initial production at 1.7 lakh SCMD is expected to be ramped up to 3 lakh SCMD by the end of FY25.Tata Power: The company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in capital expenditure in fiscal 2025 to expedite its pivot to renewable energy and augment its transmission and distribution businesses, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.Adani Enterprises: A joint venture company of the Adani Group and Abu Dhabi-based Sirius International Holding will acquire a majority stake in AI and cloud platform startup Coredge.io to expand its offerings in the data centre and cloud offering space.Indian Oil: The company raised Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs to refinance existing debt and capex.Exide: The company made an investment of Rs 75 crore in the arm of Exide Energy Solutions via a rights issue.KEC International: The company received new orders worth Rs 1,100 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India and overseas.SpiceJet: Ashish Kumar resigned as CFO; Joyakesh Podder takes charge as head of finance and is designated as deputy CFO effective July 15.Triveni Engineering: The company started commercial operations of its Indian-made foreign liquor business and launched two whisky products, Matsya and The Crafters Stamp.IREDA: The company will invest Rs 290 crore through special-purpose vehicles in association with SJVN for a 900-megawatt hydropower project in Nepal.Hindustan Oil Exploration: The company made a major gas discovery in an unexplored layer called Sand-9 in the Dirok-1 well. Initial tests show a flow rate exceeding 6 million standard cubic feet per day. If further tests are successful, this discovery could increase the company's proven reserves and boost revenue.One 97 communication: The company partnered with FlixBus to expand intercity bus services through its distribution network. Paytm will integrate FlixBus inventory on its platform.Aditya Birla Money: The company named Ashok Suvarna as CEO effective Sept. 1.GMR Airports: The company reported 8% growth in total passenger traffic year-on-year at 1.06 crore in the month of June and a 6% jump in total aircraft movements at 69,055.Techno Electric & Engineering: The company opened a QIP at a floor price of Rs 1,506.58 per share.Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government appointed MD Arvind Kumar as IOCL's Director of Refineries..Tata Power Plans Rs 20,000 Crore Capex For FY25, Mulls Nuclear Energy Entry.Zomato: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund sold 2.84 crore shares (0.32%), while Societe Generale bought 1.27 crore shares (0.14%) and Polar Capital Funds bought 63.5 lakh shares (0.07%), among others, at Rs 226.85 apiece..SG Finserve: APL Infrastructure bought 2.75 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 399.81 apiece.Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Al Mehwar Commercial Investments sold 5.94 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 775.03 apiece..Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Offloads Zomato Stake Worth Rs 645 Crore.Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Mukka Proteins.Ex/record Dividend: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Can Fin Homes, Arvind Smart Spaces, Bliss GVS Pharma, Nelcast, Praj Industries, GPT Healthcare, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management, Thangamayil Jewellery, Newgen Software Technologies.Ex/record AGM: Tara Chand Infra Logistic Solutions, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind SmartSpaces, Bliss GVS Pharma, Nelcast, Oracle Financial Services Software, Praj Industries, GPT Healthcare, Thangamayil Jewellery, Newgen Software Technologies.Ex/record stock split: KPI Green Energy,Moved out short-term Framework: AGI Greenpac, Cosmo First, Dredging Corporation of India.Moved in short-term Framework: Artemis Medicare Services, Mukka Proteins..Crisil Sees Indian Telecom User Revenue Rising 25% By FY26.Nifty July futures up by 0.08% to 24,644 at a premium of 31 points.Nifty July futures open interest up by 0.55%.Nifty Bank July futures down by 0.19% to 52,529 at a premium of 133 points.Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 4.28%.Nifty Options July 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000. Bank Nifty Options July 24 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 52,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 52,500.Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Vedanta..The Indian rupee closed flat on Tuesday after a fall in Brent crude prices offset the rise in the US dollar index. The local currency closed at Rs 83.59 against the greenback..IREDA To Invest Rs 290 Crore With SJVN In Nepal's Karnali Hydro Project.