Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 16
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the second day in a row on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.99%, or 202.90 points, higher at 22,097.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.48 points, to close at 73,327.94. The Nifty hit a high of 22,110.45, and the Sensex touched 73,327.94.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being sellers for four consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,085.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 820.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.89 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Total income at Rs 134.08 crore vs Rs 148.9 crore, down 10%.
Net profit at Rs 70.48 crore vs Rs 88.76 crore, down 20.6%.
Angel One Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income at Rs 1,055.6 crore vs Rs 756.3 crore, up 39.57% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 262.8 crore vs Rs 226.7 crore, up 15.92% YoY.
Choice International Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 209.78 crore vs Rs 98.43 crore, up 113% YoY.
Net profit at Rs 40.28 crore vs Rs 13.9 crore, up 190%.
Kesoram Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 960.65 crore vs Rs 986.12 crore, down 2.59%.
Net loss at Rs 48.86 crore vs loss of Rs 47.98 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 101.75 crore vs Rs 79.7 crore, up 27.66%.
Margin at 10.59% vs 8.08%.
Earnings In Focus
HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Gallant Ispat, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Himadri Specialty Chemical, ICICI Lombard GIC, ICICI Securities, Jindal Saw, L&T Technology Services, Bank of Maharashtra, CE Info Systems, National Standard (India), Network18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, and TV18 Broadcast.
Stocks To Watch
Bank of Baroda: The bank will issue long-term infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore in the second tranche.
Nalco: India’s Khanij Bidesh India and Argentina’s Catamarca Minera Y Energetica Sociedad DEL ESTADO signed an agreement for the first-ever exploration and mining of lithium. The estimated project cost is Rs 200 crore.
PNC Infratech: The company, with its arm, executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust to divest 12 of the company’s road assets and one toll concession in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore.
Patanjali Foods: The company, in its Q3 business update, reported that the food and FMCG segments accounted for 32% of total revenues, edible oils' sequential volume growth was seen in single digits and branded sales continued to contribute 75% of the total edible oil sales volume.
Life Insurance Corp.: The company has temporarily closed its Mauritius branch due to ongoing Cyclone Belal in Mauritius.
Sarda Energy and Minerals: The company received an order worth Rs 150 crore from Gensol Engineering for the installation of a 50 MW solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.
BLS International Services: The company, through its arm, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in iDATA, a Turkey-based visa and consular services provider, to expand the existing business in new geographies and with new client governments.
Aster DM: Affinity Holdings and Alpha GCC aim to complete the sale of the Gulf business deal soon. The dividend from the upfront payment of $903 million is seen at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per share.
Usha Martin: The company’s Thailand-based arm will acquire a 50% stake in Tesac Usha wire rope company for Baht 74.45 million from Kobelco Wire Company.
HPL Electric and Power: The company bagged deals worth Rs 240 crore from leading AMISP clients for smart metres.
Easy Trip Planners: The company embarked on a nationwide roadshow spanning multiple cities.
InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 61.8% vs. 61.8% in November.
SpiceJet: The company’s local passenger market share stood at 5.6% vs. 6.2% in November.
Cosmo First: The company announced that Cosmo Plastech, which manufactures rigid sheets, Thermoforming and injection moulding, has attained Food Safety System Certification 22000, a mandatory requirement for the packaging material coming in direct contact with food.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Line-associated works. The consideration for the order is Rs 251 crore.
Trident: The company appointed Deepak Singhal as chief executive officer for the paper, energy and chemicals business.
Omaxe: The company successfully closed the loan facility obtained by Omaxe Heritage from Varde Partners, much before its scheduled closure. The company has fully repaid the loan amount of Rs 440 crore, along with accrued interest on the same.
New Listings
Jyoti CNC Automation: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 331 apiece. The Rs 1,000-crore IPO was subscribed 38.53 times on its third and final day. The Bids were led by institutional investors (44.13 times), non-institutional investors (36.48 times), retail investors (26.17 times) and portions reserved for employees (12.47 times).
IPO Offerings
Medi Assist Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed 0.54 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (0.89 times), non-institutional investors (0.45 times) and no bids were raised by institutional investors.
Block Deals
Bulk Deals
Hi-Tech Pipes: Ajay Kumar & Sons sold 24 lakh shares (1.83%), while Bandhan Core Equity Fund bought 14 lakh shares (1.07%) at Rs 148.5 apiece.
Motisons Jewellers: Umesh Parasmal Pagariya sold 7.78 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 235.85 apiece.
Jai Balaji Posts 740% Jump In Net To Rs 234 Crore In Q3, Plans Rs 1000 Crore Capex In 18 Months
Who’s Meeting Whom
Arihant Superstructures: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.
Navneet Education: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 19.
Shriram Properties: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.
TARC: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 17.
Bondada Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 16.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bharat Wire Ropes, Dhanlaxmi Bank.
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Munjal Auto Industries.
Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Sical Logistics.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: HPL Electric and Power, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.88% to 22,133.30 at a premium of 35.85 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 3.8%.
Nifty Bank futures in January futures up by 1.11% to 48,306.25 at a premium of 147.95 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 0.66%.
Nifty Options Jan., 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 19,650.
Bank Nifty Options Jan. 17 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at49,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Bharat Heavy Electronics, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, Metropolis Healthcare, Piramal Enterprise, Polycab India, PVRINOX, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
