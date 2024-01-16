Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 16

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the second day in a row on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.99%, or 202.90 points, higher at 22,097.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.48 points, to close at 73,327.94. The Nifty hit a high of 22,110.45, and the Sensex touched 73,327.94.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after being sellers for four consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,085.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 820.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.89 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.