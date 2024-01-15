Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 15

Markets in Asia-pacific region rose in early trade on Monday as investors await for the People's Bank of China to take call on its medium term lending facility.

China's central bank is largely expected to cut MLF rate by 10 basis points to further liquidate monetary condition in the economy, Bloomberg reported.

Market participants also assessed the Taiwan's election outcome, released over the weekend, which showed citizens has chosen Democratic Progressive Party.

Nikkei was trading 0.20% higher at 35,649.92, while S&P ASX 200 was up 0.07% higher at 7,503.30 as of 06:35 a.m.

U.S. Treasury two-year yields dropped to the lowest level since May while stocks came under pressure as a surprise decline in producer prices reinforced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.08% while the Nasdaq 100 settled 0.07 higher as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31%.

Brent crude jumped 0.08% to $78.21 a barrel. Gold was down 0.06% at $2,047.86 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday as a sharp rise in information technology stocks followed the Q3 results of heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 847.27 points, or 1.18%, to close at 72,568.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 260.80 points, or 1.20%, to end at 21,908.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 340.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,911.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 11 paise to close at 82.92 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.