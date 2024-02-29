Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 29

Wall Street traders are gearing up for key inflation data waded through mixed economic figures while awaiting a slew of Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the interest rate outlook, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.23% and 0.53%, respectively, as of 10:47 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.19%.

Brent crude was trading 0.13% higher at $83.76 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.08% to 2,032.16 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices closed over 1% lower on Wednesday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and bank stocks dragged the most.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 247.20 points or 1.11%, down at 21,951.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 790.34 points or 1.08%, lower at 72,304.88.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.2 crore; domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,827.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 82.93 against the U.S. dollar.