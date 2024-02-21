Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 21

Big tech dragged the U.S. stock market away from its all-time highs, with Wall Street awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s earnings Wednesday for confirmation it can meet the sky-high expectations set by the artificial intelligence boom, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 edged 0.91% lower and the Nasdaq 100 declined 1.56%, as of 12:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.42% lower.

Brent crude was flat at $83.54 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.51% at $2,027.40 an ounce.

India’s benchmark stock indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty 50 closing at an all-time high.

The Nifty ended 74.70 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,196.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 349.24 points, or 0.48%, up at 73,057.40.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,335.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,491.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 5 paise to close at Rs 82.97 against the U.S. dollar.