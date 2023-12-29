Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 29

A banner year for stocks is drawing to a close, with gains in big tech leaving the market near all-time highs amid the artificial intelligence exuberance and dovish Federal Reserve bets, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.12% and 0.22%, respectively, as of 12.45 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.18%.

Brent crude was trading 1.26% lower at $78.65 a barrel. Gold was down 0.11% at $2,075.25 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended at a record high for the second day in a row on Thursday as ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 371.95 points, or 0.52%, higher at 72,410.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 123.95 points up, or 0.57%, higher at 21,778.70.

The benchmark indices continued their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,358.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 136.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 18 paise to close at Rs 83.17 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.