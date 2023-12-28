Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 28

U.S. stocks struggled to find solid ground after approaching a record on speculation that the Federal Reserve would cut rates in 2024, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.06% and 0.19%, respectively, as of 1:18 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.29%.

Brent crude was trading 1.33% lower at $79.99 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.77% at $2,083.79 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices continued to rally for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and closed at an all-time high due to gains in the shares of financial services and IT stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 213 points, or 1%, higher at 21,654.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 702 points, or 0.98%, up at 72,038.43, closing above the 72,000 mark for the first time.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after six consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,926.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 192 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 16 paise to close at Rs 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.