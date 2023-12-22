Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 22

U.S. stocks bounced higher after Thursday data signalled the economy was headed in the right direction, cementing bets on deeper interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.38% and 0.57%, respectively, as of 12.36 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.28%.

Brent crude was trading 1.29% higher at $78.67 a barrel. Gold was up 0.50% at $2,041.55 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices plunged in early trade before paring losses to close higher on Thursday as HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 105 points, or 0.50%, higher at 21,255.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 359 points, or 0.51%, up at 70,865.10. Earlier in the day, the indices posted its worst opening in two months.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,636.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,464.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar.