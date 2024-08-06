Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 6

Japan's benchmark bounced back from historic loss of Monday, while the currency lost some ground against the greenback after US futures rose.

At 7:30 a.m., the Nikkei 225 was 8.7% higher at 3,4105.15 on Tuesday after it slumped 12.40% the previous day. The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 3% and 0.29% higher, respectively.

Markets from New York to London and Tokyo were battered. Nearly 90% of S&P 500 stocks were affected. The tech sector was hit hardest.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.00% and 2.43%, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.60%.

Brent crude was trading 0.52% higher at $77.21 a barrel as of 7:37 a.m. Gold was flat at $2,415.8 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.81% or 196 points higher at 24,318.00 as of 07:04 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month low on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. declined. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 2,222.55 points or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.

Overseas investors sold the highest amount of stocks since June 4, 2024, when they offloaded Rs 12,436 crore worth of equities on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.7 crore for a second consecutive session, while domestic investors have bought the highest amount of stocks so far this year. They remained net buyers for the second consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,155.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened 9 paise to end a record closing low of 83.84 against the US dollar.