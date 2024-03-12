U.S. Stock Market Is Ripe For A Correction, Ariel Investments’ John Rogers Says
(Bloomberg) -- The stock market is ripe for a correction with the Magnificent Seven-fueled rally significantly overdone, according to Ariel Investments’ founder John Rogers Jr., who correctly forecast the US avoiding a recession in 2023 and the market’s buoyant rally.
Relative to history, large-cap growth stocks like Nvidia Corp. are overpriced, with earnings expectations ahead of themselves, Rogers said in an interview in Bloomberg’s Chicago office. That said, he views the market’s recent surge to all-time highs on artificial intelligence-driven investor enthusiasm as reminiscent of the bursting of the internet bubble in 2000.
“We’ve gone a long time without any kind of significant pullback from either the markets or the economy. It just feels as if we’re vulnerable for there to be a significant correction,” Rogers said, adding that he is more concerned about the market than the economy.
While the Magnificent Seven drove most of the S&P 500 Index’s gains in 2023, Rogers noted that smaller company stocks began to rise in the fourth quarter.
And, according to the 40-year industry veteran, small and mid-cap shares are what investors should want to buy. Much like during the burst of the internet bubble, small and value investments present an opportunity, he said.
As the first Black-owned investment firm and the largest minority-led mutual fund in the US, Ariel Investments has grown to nearly $15 billion in assets under management over the past four decades, with a focus on small and mid-cap companies. The firm is dedicated to “active patience,” taking a long-term view on its investments. Some of the firm’s top picks include Mohawk Industries Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Ken Kuhrt, executive vice president and portfolio manager at Ariel, pointed to the “weird dichotomy” of consumers pulling back from higher-ticket discretionary items that involve debt — including cars — but continuing to spend on experiences. The firm said it’s optimistic about the outlook for cruise lines, which are offering packages for this year at higher prices than in 2019.
“The consumer’s cautious because there’s this continuous stream of things to worry about,” Kuhrt said. “But when you look fundamentally at what would drive the economy, it’s holding up pretty well.”
The Chicago-based firm’s Ariel Fund in 2023 fell short compared with the Russell 2500 Index and S&P 500, but finished mostly in line with the primary Russell 2500 Value Index. The fund returned about 16% last year, compared with the S&P 500’s return of 24% for 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Still, the firm boasts its long-term outlook. Ariel has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception and the Russell 2500 benchmarks from a 10-year perspective, underscoring its longterm investment thesis, Rogers said.
