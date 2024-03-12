U.S. Stock Market Is Ripe For A Correction, Ariel Investments’ John Rogers Says

As the first Black-owned investment firm and the largest minority-led mutual fund in the US, Ariel Investments has grown to nearly $15 billion in assets under management over the past four decades, with a focus on small and mid-cap companies. The firm is dedicated to “active patience,” taking a long-term view on its investments. Some of the firm’s top picks include Mohawk Industries Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises.