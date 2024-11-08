Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers On Nov. 8

Photo Credit: Canva
Here's how the stock market fared on Friday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 51.15 points or 0.21% lower at 24,148.20 and the BSE Sensex closed 55.47 points or 0.07% down at 79,486.32.
Photo Credit: Canva
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Trent and NTPC capped dragged the Nifty the most.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Titan contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Infosys Website
Most sectoral indices on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Realty and Media falling the most.
The Nifty IT and PSU Bank ended in the green on the NSE.
Photo Credit: Canva
The broader markets ended in the red as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 1.18% and 1.52% lower respectively.
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 1,385 stocks advanced, 2,581 declined and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.375 against the dollar.
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock