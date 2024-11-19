Stock Market Nov. 19 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Adobe Stock
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Trent contributed the most to gains in the Nifty.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 64.70 points or 0.28% higher at 23,518.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 239.38 points or 0.31% up at 77,578.38.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries and HDFC Life Insurance Co. dragged the Nifty the most.
Sectoral indices largely ended on a positive note with only four indices declining and seven ending in green. Nifty Media and Nifty Realty surged the most.
The broader indices outperformed as both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap closed 0.9% higher.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers as 2,442 stocks advanced, 1,511 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee weakened to a record closing low against US dollar.
