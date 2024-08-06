Nifty, Sensex Gain Over 1% As Global Risk-Off Mood Abates: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices gained over 1% on Tuesday, after a decline of 3% in the previous session, as global risk-off sentiments abated after the Monday rout wiped out nearly Rs 5.5 lakh crore in Nifty 50 companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.71% to trade at 24,2226.60, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.69% to trade at 79,303 as of 11:57 a.m. Intraday, Nifty rose as much as 1.36%, and Sensex gained 1.39% during the early trade.

"The first leg of such a recovery move (in Nifty) should aim for 24,389, where a pause is likely, but a second leg of the recovery move could also be expected, which, however, needs a reclaiming of 24,540–24,570 for sustenance," said Anand James, chief market strategist of Geojit Financial Services.

"Domestic liquidity flows can facilitate a recovery in the markets. It appears that the US recession fears are a bit premature and overdone. Investors need not panic. Quality largecaps can be slowly accumulated," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist of Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar and touch new lows. The Indian unit weakened to a fresh low of 83.90 at 11:14 a.m.