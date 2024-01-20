Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher; RIL, HUL, ICICI Bank In Focus

Tata Steel: The company will commence statutory consultation as part of its plan to transform and restructure its U.K. business.

HFCL: The company received a purchase order worth of Rs 623 crore from a telecom service provider for the supply of 5G telecom networking equipment.

Zee Entertainment: The company issued a clarification on media reports of Sony's board to take a call on a $10 bn merger with Zee Entertainment on Friday. It said that it is not aware of any board meeting held or proposed to be held by Sony India and added that the company is committed to the merger with Sony.

KPI Green Energy: The company’s unit received an order for a 5.60 MW solar project from a domestic entity.

Hardwyn India: The company's subsidiary Slim-X plans to generate -revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next two years.

One 97 Communication: The company approved joint development pact with ACE Builders for the development of the IT/ITES complex in Noida and approved the incorporation of one or more subsidiaries in GIFT City.

Shilpa Medicare: The company's NDA Product PEMRYDI RTU (Pemetrexed Injection) received product-specific code J* from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. PEMRYDI RTU is used as a drug in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in combination with other chemotherapy agents.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: N. Chittibab resigned from the position of chief innovation officer and key managerial personnel.

Navkar Corp: The company said that there are no negotiations taking place that require disclosure under the SEBI.

Prataap Snacks: The company issued a clarification that it is not in negotiations with Haldiram's for a stake sale.

Rico Auto Industries: The company unit signed a licensing agreement for the transfer of technology with DRDO.

Fortis Healthcare: The company's unit Agilus Diagnostics received notice from Delhi's anti-corruption bureau in the Mohalla Clinics’ case.

Life Insurance Corp: The company announced the new product launch of LIC’s Jeevan Dhara-II.

Prakash Industries: The company received permission to establish Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine in Chhattisgarh from the Chhattisgarh Environment board.

All Cargo Logistics: The company’s unit incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name of U.K. Terminals.