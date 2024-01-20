Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher; RIL, HUL, ICICI Bank In Focus
Stay updated with the latest stock market trends and live trading insights.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Brokerages On HUL
Emkay
ADD; TP: 2700
Q3 results stood 3% below our and 5% below street’s expectations
Demand slowdown, competitive pressure, distribution stress, rising royalty rates likely to have overhang on valuations
Demand setting unexciting, demand recovery a hope on emergence of tailwinds
Co able to hold margin at 23.3%
HUL was able to hold on to EBITDA margin at 23.3%
Nuvama
BUY; TP: 3105
HUL posted muted Q3FY24 below our / street estimates
Miss on sales, weak revenue due to price cuts to pass on benefit of commodity deflation
Volumes grew 2% YoY, gross margin up 400bps
Cut FY24E/25E EPS by 5%/3%
Systematix
Maintains "hold" at Rs 2825 target
Q3 earnings marginally below muted expectations
Expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 8.5%/10.8%/12% over FY24-26
Positive on premiumization potential and marketing focus
Weak demand, high competition, no pricing lever remain near-term
headwinds
Higher royalty, A&P, GSK OTC business going away to limit
margin improvement
CITI On Reliance Industries Ltd
Downgrades rating to Neutral from Buy with revised TP of Rs 2,910
Raises FY24-26E EBITDA by 2-5% led by Jio, retail and O2C
Believes stock recent outperformance makes risk/reward more balanced
Sees overall Q3 performance in line with stronger oil & gas offsetting weaker O2C
Sees Jio and retail reporting softer sequential growth
Believes consolidated EBITDA/net income at Rs 407/173bn were overall in-line
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.29 at Friday close
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.12% as of Friday
Brent crude down 0.68% at $78.56 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.90% at $73.41 per barrel
Bitcoin was down 0.29% at $42,515.25
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.69% to 21,672.15 at a premium of 49.75 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 0.7%.
Nifty Bank January futures down by 0.06% to 45,797.20 at a premium of 96.05 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 1.6%.
Nifty Options Jan 25 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500.
Bank Nifty Options Jan 25 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 43,000.
Securities in the ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, RBL Bank, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Steel: The company will commence statutory consultation as part of its plan to transform and restructure its U.K. business.
HFCL: The company received a purchase order worth of Rs 623 crore from a telecom service provider for the supply of 5G telecom networking equipment.
Zee Entertainment: The company issued a clarification on media reports of Sony's board to take a call on a $10 bn merger with Zee Entertainment on Friday. It said that it is not aware of any board meeting held or proposed to be held by Sony India and added that the company is committed to the merger with Sony.
KPI Green Energy: The company’s unit received an order for a 5.60 MW solar project from a domestic entity.
Hardwyn India: The company's subsidiary Slim-X plans to generate -revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next two years.
One 97 Communication: The company approved joint development pact with ACE Builders for the development of the IT/ITES complex in Noida and approved the incorporation of one or more subsidiaries in GIFT City.
Shilpa Medicare: The company's NDA Product PEMRYDI RTU (Pemetrexed Injection) received product-specific code J* from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. PEMRYDI RTU is used as a drug in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in combination with other chemotherapy agents.
Star Health and Allied Insurance: N. Chittibab resigned from the position of chief innovation officer and key managerial personnel.
Navkar Corp: The company said that there are no negotiations taking place that require disclosure under the SEBI.
Prataap Snacks: The company issued a clarification that it is not in negotiations with Haldiram's for a stake sale.
Rico Auto Industries: The company unit signed a licensing agreement for the transfer of technology with DRDO.
Fortis Healthcare: The company's unit Agilus Diagnostics received notice from Delhi's anti-corruption bureau in the Mohalla Clinics’ case.
Life Insurance Corp: The company announced the new product launch of LIC’s Jeevan Dhara-II.
Prakash Industries: The company received permission to establish Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine in Chhattisgarh from the Chhattisgarh Environment board.
All Cargo Logistics: The company’s unit incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in the name of U.K. Terminals.
Borosil: The company acquired an additional 0.75% stake in Goel Scientific Glass Works at a total consideration of Rs 14.39 lakh. The company’s shareholding in Goel Scientific has increased from 94.73% to 95.48%.
IPO Offerings
EPACK Durable: The public issue was subscribed 0.77 times on day 1. The bids were led by retail investors (1.17 times), non-institutional investors (0.82 times) and institutional investors (0.01 times).
Block Deals
IndusInd Bank: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 25.5 lakh shares (0.32%); Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE ODI bought 25.5 lakh shares (0.32%) at Rs 1,560 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Liberty Shoes: Societe Generale bought 1.05 lakh shares (0.62%) at Rs 370.78 apiece.