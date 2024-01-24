NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 21,300; Axis Bank, Airtel, Religare Enterprises In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 21,300; Axis Bank, Airtel, Religare Enterprises In Focus

Stay updated on the latest stock market trends of Jan. 24

24 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18%.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The local currency opened flat at 83.16 against the U.S dollar.

Source: Bloomberg


Zee Promoter Subhash Chandra Writes To FM

  • Says Sebi scuttled merger

  • Sebi’s new notice coincides with merger timeline

  • Nothing new in Sebi notice

  • Sebi acting with pre-determined mind

  • Sebi sensationalisng matter by issuing letter to former director

  • Value relationship between company and lenders

  • Repaid 92% of debt to the tune of Rs 40000 crores

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Stanley On Bharti Airtel

  • Maintains equal-weight rating with price target of Rs 1,015

  • Announces part pre-payment of deferred liability for spectrum acquired in 2015 auctions

  • To be a positive on an NPV basis over the tenure of the spectrum

  • Estimate better earnings by 1% for F25 (assuming yield on cash of 6-7%)

  • To not have any implications on net debt

  • The company carried a deferred payment liability of Rs 1,08,400 crore as of Sep-2023


Nuvama On Hero MotoCorp

  • Retain Buy rating with TP of Rs 5000

  • Expected to benefit from 2-wheeler industry upcycle and new products

  • New products include Harley X440, Karizma 210, Xtreme 125, Xoom 125/160 and Xpulse/Xtreme 400

  • Expect new products to add to sales 30,000–40,000 units/month

  • Four scooter launches planned in FY25 in EV space

  • Expect multiple motorcycle launches in FY26 in EVs

  • Forecast 5% CAGR in domestic volumes over FY23–26E










Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT