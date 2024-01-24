Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Below 21,300; Axis Bank, Airtel, Religare Enterprises In Focus
Stay updated on the latest stock market trends of Jan. 24
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.18%.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened flat at 83.16 against the U.S dollar.
Source: Bloomberg
Zee Promoter Subhash Chandra Writes To FM
Says Sebi scuttled merger
Sebi’s new notice coincides with merger timeline
Nothing new in Sebi notice
Sebi acting with pre-determined mind
Sebi sensationalisng matter by issuing letter to former director
Value relationship between company and lenders
Repaid 92% of debt to the tune of Rs 40000 crores
Morgan Stanley On Bharti Airtel
Maintains equal-weight rating with price target of Rs 1,015
Announces part pre-payment of deferred liability for spectrum acquired in 2015 auctions
To be a positive on an NPV basis over the tenure of the spectrum
Estimate better earnings by 1% for F25 (assuming yield on cash of 6-7%)
To not have any implications on net debt
The company carried a deferred payment liability of Rs 1,08,400 crore as of Sep-2023
Nuvama On Hero MotoCorp
Retain Buy rating with TP of Rs 5000
Expected to benefit from 2-wheeler industry upcycle and new products
New products include Harley X440, Karizma 210, Xtreme 125, Xoom 125/160 and Xpulse/Xtreme 400
Expect new products to add to sales 30,000–40,000 units/month
Four scooter launches planned in FY25 in EV space
Expect multiple motorcycle launches in FY26 in EVs
Forecast 5% CAGR in domestic volumes over FY23–26E