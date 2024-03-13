Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,450; ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements In Focus
Get real-time updates on market movements to make informed decisions here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Citi Research Rates UltraTech Cement 'Buy'; Top Pick
Price target of Rs 11,700
Continues to remain attractive despite likely temporary slowdown ahead of elections
Estimate around 12% volume CAGR through FY23-26, Ebitda/t expansion and continued visibility on growth
Company expects industry demand growth at around 9% in FY24 with medium term demand growth around around 8%
Expect supply to lag incremental demand, resulting in industry utilisation rising to 74-75% in about 5 years
Well positioned to grow – FY25 planned capex is around $1.2 billion, internal accruals would be adequate to fund
Long term initiatives (reducing lead distance, increasing green power, lowering clinker factor) can lower CoP by Rs200/t+
See no business impact from Grasim’s paints foray
Citi Maintains 'Sell' on Tech Mahindra; TP Rs 1,165
Initial focus of management to get margins back to long term average
Will continue to fill leadership gaps as needed
Industry revenue growth to be in the range of 3-5% in FY25
Revenues in Q1 to be impacted largely due to comviva seasonality
Company will be the first one to cannibalize their own BPO revenues and upgrade
Focus on BFSI vertical continues – lot of medium term scope for market share gains
Citi Research Rates CAMS A 'Sell'
Price target of Rs 2,300
Partnership expansion to drive revenues for CAMSPay
Focus on domestic relationships without any immediate intent to focus on international expansionary strategies
Cost growth likely to lag revenue growth as productivity picks up in new businesses
Management retained upbeat stance on revenue traction in the annuity-based KRA business
Management expects Ebitda growth at 18-20% CAGR over medium-term
Jefferies Reiterates 'Buy' On BSE With TP Of Rs 3,000
Quantum of price cut signifies limited room for price wars between exchanges
BSE pricing discount can remain intact
BSE market share inching higher, pace moderating
To deliver greater than 2.5 times earning jump over FY24-26
Higher Settlement Guarantee Fund remains key risk
Reiterates Buy basis 24 times FY26 PE
Cipla's Selexipag Injection Gets Tentative Approval By U.S. FDA
Selexipag is used in adults to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension
Source: U.S. FDA website