NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,450; ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,450; ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements In Focus

Get real-time updates on market movements to make informed decisions here.

13 Mar 2024, 08:51 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)  

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Citi Research Rates UltraTech Cement 'Buy'; Top Pick

  • Price target of Rs 11,700

  • Continues to remain attractive despite likely temporary slowdown ahead of elections

  • Estimate around 12% volume CAGR through FY23-26, Ebitda/t expansion and continued visibility on growth

  • Company expects industry demand growth at around 9% in FY24 with medium term demand growth around around 8%

  • Expect supply to lag incremental demand, resulting in industry utilisation rising to 74-75% in about 5 years

  • Well positioned to grow – FY25 planned capex is around $1.2 billion, internal accruals would be adequate to fund

  • Long term initiatives (reducing lead distance, increasing green power, lowering clinker factor) can lower CoP by Rs200/t+

  • See no business impact from Grasim’s paints foray

ADVERTISEMENT

Citi Maintains 'Sell' on Tech Mahindra; TP Rs 1,165

  • Initial focus of management to get margins back to long term average

  • Will continue to fill leadership gaps as needed

  • Industry revenue growth to be in the range of 3-5% in FY25

  • Revenues in Q1 to be impacted largely due to comviva seasonality

  • Company will be the first one to cannibalize their own BPO revenues and upgrade

  • Focus on BFSI vertical continues – lot of medium term scope for market share gains


Citi Research Rates CAMS A 'Sell'

  • Price target of Rs 2,300

  • Partnership expansion to drive revenues for CAMSPay

  • Focus on domestic relationships without any immediate intent to focus on international expansionary strategies

  • Cost growth likely to lag revenue growth as productivity picks up in new businesses

  • Management retained upbeat stance on revenue traction in the annuity-based KRA business

  • Management expects Ebitda growth at 18-20% CAGR over medium-term

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferies Reiterates 'Buy' On BSE With TP Of Rs 3,000

  • Quantum of price cut signifies limited room for price wars between exchanges

  • BSE pricing discount can remain intact

  • BSE market share inching higher, pace moderating

  • To deliver greater than 2.5 times earning jump over FY24-26

  • Higher Settlement Guarantee Fund remains key risk

  • Reiterates Buy basis 24 times FY26 PE


Cipla's Selexipag Injection Gets Tentative Approval By U.S. FDA

Selexipag is used in adults to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension

Source: U.S. FDA website











Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT