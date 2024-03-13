Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 22,450; ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Ramco Cements In Focus

Price target of Rs 11,700

Continues to remain attractive despite likely temporary slowdown ahead of elections

Estimate around 12% volume CAGR through FY23-26, Ebitda/t expansion and continued visibility on growth

Company expects industry demand growth at around 9% in FY24 with medium term demand growth around around 8%

Expect supply to lag incremental demand, resulting in industry utilisation rising to 74-75% in about 5 years

Well positioned to grow – FY25 planned capex is around $1.2 billion, internal accruals would be adequate to fund

Long term initiatives (reducing lead distance, increasing green power, lowering clinker factor) can lower CoP by Rs200/t+