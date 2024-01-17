Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,800; HDFC Bank, L&T, UltraTech, LTIMindtree In Focus
Adani Ent's AMG Media Networks Increases Stake in IANS India Pvt
Adani Enterprises Ltd's AMG Media Networks increases stake in IANS India Private.
AMG Media Networks bought additional 25.5% category I stake in IANS; total shareholding at 76%.
The company bought additional 48.76% category II stake in IANS; total shareholding at 99.26%
Motilal Oswal Retains 'Buy' On L&T Tech
Motilal Oswal retaimed a 'Buy' rating on L&T Technology Ltd with a price target of Rs 6,220
L&T Technology's Q3 revenue and Ebit margins below estimates
Company to gain incremental business from new account scale-up
Positive Q4 outlook on seasonal trends and guidance hinting potential for latge deals
LTTS to reach its 18%+ EBIT margin target by Q4FY25
Expect 16%/17% CAGR in dollar revenue/rupee PAT over FY23-26.
Motilal Oswal Expect HDFC Bank's NIIMs To Improve Gradually
Motilal Oswal maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,950.
HDFCB reported in-line earnings led by healthy other income and steady loan growth.
Margins stood largely flat and significantly drew down the LCR ratio.
The bank has continued to maintain a 0.6% buffer of floating and contingent provisions.
NIMs will improve gradually over the coming years.
Deliver faster deposit growth at 19% CAGR while loan growth is sustained at 17% CAGR over FY24–26.
Estimate HDFCB to deliver an RoA/RoE of 1.9%/16.7% in FY26, 2.5x Sept25 ABV.
Most Asian Markets Trade In Red
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.33
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.04%
Brent crude up 0.74% at $77.71 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.87% at $71.77 per barrel
Bitcoin down 0.95% at 43,021.00
Gift Nifty down 17.5 points or 0.08% at 21,819.00 as of 8:05 a.m.