Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,800; HDFC Bank, L&T, UltraTech, LTIMindtree In Focus

Motilal Oswal maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,950.

HDFCB reported in-line earnings led by healthy other income and steady loan growth.

Margins stood largely flat and significantly drew down the LCR ratio.

The bank has continued to maintain a 0.6% buffer of floating and contingent provisions.

NIMs will improve gradually over the coming years.

Deliver faster deposit growth at 19% CAGR while loan growth is sustained at 17% CAGR over FY24–26.