NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,800; HDFC Bank, L&T, UltraTech, LTIMindtree In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,800; HDFC Bank, L&T, UltraTech, LTIMindtree In Focus

Your one-stop destination for all live updates on India's stock markets on Jan 17.

17 Jan 2024, 08:47 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Adani Ent's AMG Media Networks Increases Stake in IANS India Pvt

  • Adani Enterprises Ltd's AMG Media Networks increases stake in IANS India Private.

  • AMG Media Networks bought additional 25.5% category I stake in IANS; total shareholding at 76%.

  • The company bought additional 48.76% category II stake in IANS; total shareholding at 99.26%

Source: Exchange Filings

ADVERTISEMENT

Motilal Oswal Retains 'Buy' On L&T Tech

  • Motilal Oswal retaimed a 'Buy' rating on L&T Technology Ltd with a price target of Rs 6,220

  • L&T Technology's Q3 revenue and Ebit margins below estimates

  • Company to gain incremental business from new account scale-up

  • Positive Q4 outlook on seasonal trends and guidance hinting potential for latge deals

  • LTTS to reach its 18%+ EBIT margin target by Q4FY25

  • Expect 16%/17% CAGR in dollar revenue/rupee PAT over FY23-26.


Motilal Oswal Expect HDFC Bank's NIIMs To Improve Gradually

  • Motilal Oswal maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,950.

  • HDFCB reported in-line earnings led by healthy other income and steady loan growth.

  • Margins stood largely flat and significantly drew down the LCR ratio.

  • The bank has continued to maintain a 0.6% buffer of floating and contingent provisions.

  • NIMs will improve gradually over the coming years.

  • Deliver faster deposit growth at 19% CAGR while loan growth is sustained at 17% CAGR over FY24–26.

  • Estimate HDFCB to deliver an RoA/RoE of 1.9%/16.7% in FY26, 2.5x Sept25 ABV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Asian Markets Trade In Red

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,800; HDFC Bank, L&T, UltraTech, LTIMindtree In Focus

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.33

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.04%

  • Brent crude up 0.74% at $77.71 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.87% at $71.77 per barrel

  • Bitcoin down 0.95% at 43,021.00

  • Gift Nifty down 17.5 points or 0.08% at 21,819.00 as of 8:05 a.m.

ALSO READ

Asia Stocks Mostly Down As Bets On Fed Cuts Ease: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asia Stocks Mostly Down As Bets On Fed Cuts Ease: Markets Wrap
Read More








Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT