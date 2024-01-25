One 97 Communication Ltd had 42.2 lakh shares or 1% equity changed hands in a pre-market large tradeBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.India's benchmark indices started the last trading session of the week on a muted note as gains in shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Coal India Ltd supported, while fall in Tech Mahindra Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd weighed. As of 09:19 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 42.30 points or 0.20% lower at 21,411.65, while the BSE Sensex was 184.48 points 0.26% lower at 70,875.83..State Bank of India, NTPC Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Coal India Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd added positively to the indices.HDFC Bank Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Ltd weighed on the indices. .On NSE, eight out of 12 sectors rose, while four declined. The Nifty Realty gained 1.01% to become the best performer among sectoral indices, while the Nifty IT fell 0.81% to emerge as the worst performer..Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.69% while the S&P BSE Smallcap gained 0.69%. On BSE, 10 out of 20 sectors gained, with the S&P BSE Realty index rising the most to become the top performer. Around 10 sectors fell, with the S&P BSE IT index emerging as the worst performer. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2406 stocks rose, 1393 stocks declined, and 85 remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was flat at 21,454.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 38.21points or 0.05% down at 71,022.10. .Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd signed a joint venture agreement with Amber Enterpises unit Sidwal Refrigeration for investing in SPV Shivaliks MercantileJoint venture SPV for carrying business of railway components and sub systems in India and overseasTitagarh Rail and Sidwal will invest up to Rs 120 crore each in the JV-SPVAlert: Promoter of Titagarh Rail holds stake in Shivaliks MercantileSource: Exchange filing.Motilal Oswal rated 'Neutral' to Tech Mahindra with A Target Price Rs 1,360The brokerage said, margin pickup remains key for a rerating.CME still a weak area, enterprise growth mixed, said Motilal OswalTrailing 12-month TCV lowest in the last three yearsTrailing book-to-bill ratio lowest in five yearsRestructuring initiatives under new CEO key positive.Nirmal Bang rated 'Accumulate' on Tech Mahindra with Target Price: Rs 1,535.Management said, demand better than six months ago, but no “greenshoots”.New CEO focused on delivering sustainable turnaround, not quick fixes.Telecom vertical continues to face volatility, but worst may be behind.Margins to improve going ahead, but focus on investments to deliver a sustainable turnaround.If forced to make a choice between growth and margins, it would favour margins..U.S. Dollar Index at 103.36U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.16%\tBrent crude up 0.19% at $80.19 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.27% at $75.29 per barrelGIFT Nifty was up 20 points or 0.09% at 21,443.00 as of 8:14 a.m.Bitcoin up 0.54% at 39,981.03.Asia Stocks Slip As China Stimulus Euphoria Fades: Markets Wrap.Maintain "equal-weight" with price target of Rs 120 apieceDomestic Ebitda beat estimates on higher realisations, better costsEuropean business remained a drag, higher beat was led by "other" businessesUpside risks: higher steel demand growth in India, recovery in steel pricesDownside risks: sharp correction in international steel prices, deeper losses in Europe.Morgan Stanley maintained 'overweight' on Bajaj Auto Ltd. and raised price target to Rs 8,082 from Rs 7,112 earlier.The brokerage said improving motorcycle franchise drove earnings beatAll time high top- and bottom-line for three consecutive quartersPortfolio of premium brands likely to outperform industry growthExports recovery will be next margin tailwindEarly read-across for Triumph, e-2W, e-3W is positive.Citi Research retained 'sell' but raised target price to Rs 5,000 apiece from Rs 4,300 apiece.Due to minor miss in revenue earnings marginally below expectedOutlook for domestic business including EVs is positiveCompetitive intensity is high in motorcycle space and export revival could be long drawnIncreases estimated given broader improvement in demand and better 3W sales trendIncreases target multiple to 18x from 17x earlier.Foreign Money To Help Modi Push Near-Record India Bond Sales.Citi Research maintained 'sell' rating on TVS Motors, but raised price target to Rs 1,300 apiece from Rs 1,050 apiece earlier.The company's Q3 Ebitda broadly in line, non-operating income buoys PAT.Exports recovery likely to be gradualClaims rich valuations and improved demandTarget P/E increased from 26x to 28x.Jefferies maintained 'buy' on TVS Motors with a target price Rs 2,525 apiece on TVS Motor.TVS Motor's Q3 Ebitda rose to new highs but were below estimates.Expect margins to rise to 11.9-12.5% in FY25Norton (UK subsidiary) to take 6-8 quarters to start realising benefitsIndian 2W recovering, expect volumes to grow 11% in FY24E; exports bottomingTVS has gained market share across scooters, motorcycles, export.Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bajel Projects, IFCI.Ex/record date dividend: Ksolves India, KDDL, IIFL Finance, Mastek.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Vikas Lifecare, Zee Entertainment.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Accleya Solutions, Salasar Techno Engineering..Nifty January futures up by 1.39% to 21,477.60 at a premium of 23.65 points.Nifty January futures open interest down by 33%.Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.49% to 45,131.30 at a premium of 48.9 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 17.41%.Nifty Options Jan 25 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options Jan 25 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.Securities in the ban period: Zee Entertainment Enterprise..Tata Motors To Deregister U.S.-Listed Shares.Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 70 lakh shares on Jan 23.Gensol Engineering: Promoter Gensol Ventures created a pledge of 15.50 lakh shares on Jan 17 and promoter Anmol created a pledge of 2.43 lakh shares on Jan 17..Bank of Baroda: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 31..Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Bags Rs 1,070-Crore Contract From Defence Ministry.Poonawalla Fincorp: Magma Ventures sold 40.33 lakh shares (0.52%) and Rising Sun Holdings bought 40.33 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 495.85..Computer Age Management Services: HDFC Bank sold 10 lakh shares (2.02%) at Rs 2,700.08 apiece. Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund bought 2.82 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 2,700 apiece.Manappuram Finance: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 46.46 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 172.06 apiece.Sunteck Realty: Briarwood Capital Master Fund sold 47.15 lakh shares (3.21%), and CLSA Global Markets bought 46.52 lakh shares (3.17%) at Rs 445.5 apiece..HDFC Bank Sells CAMS Shares Worth Rs 270 Crore.Epack Durable: The public issue was subscribed 16.37 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (28.10 times), retail investors (6.29 times) and institutional investors (25.50 times).Nova Agritech: The public issue was subscribed 33.87 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (71.23 times), retail investors (36.28 times) and institutional investors (1.12 times)..Magma Ventures Sells 0.52% Stake In Poonawalla Fincorp For Rs 200 Crore.Coal India, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Gail, IOCL, NLC India: Cabinet approved the scheme for the promotion of coal gasification projects with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore. Incentives for coal gasification projects are to be implemented in three categories.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.Tata Motors: The company has sought to deregister all its U.S.-listed securities from the country's capital markets regulator after meeting the set criteria for the action.Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed a contract worth Rs 1,070 crore with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.DLF: The board approved the sale of the asset 'DLF Centre' to unit DLF cyber city developers for consideration of Rs 825 crore.CEAT: The company approved a capex expansion plan of Rs 572 crore at existing Plants. The proposed amount is to be spent over 3 years and is to be funded by debt and internal accruals.Coal India: The company and Bharat Heavy Electricals will invest up to Rs 11,782 crore in a coal-to-ammonium nitrate joint venture project in Odisha. The company and GAIL invest up to Rs 13,053 crore in a coal-to-SNG JV project in West Bengal.Piramal Enterprises: The company’s unit has agreed to buy a 10.39% stake in Annapurna Finance for Rs 300 crore through a mix of equity and debt.Axis Bank: The private lender approved the investment of Rs 100 crore in a new wholly-owned unit. The new subsidiary will offer business correspondents and technological service providers to the bank.Bajaj Auto: Madhur Bajaj resigned from the position of non-executive vice chairman.Borosil: The company approved fundraising up to Rs 250 crore via qualified institutional placement.Tasty Bite Eatables: Milin Bande resigned from the position of chief financial officer of the company.Balkrishna Industries: The company approved the merger of the unit BKT Tyers with itself.Cyient DLM: The company appointed Kausal Jadia as chief technology officer.NHPC: The government will sell up to 50.5 lakh shares via an offer for sale to eligible employees at Rs 71 per share, which indicates a discount of 11.7% to the current market price.Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company signed a definitive agreement with CleanMax for setting up a captive power-generating facility in Haryana.IRM Energy: Commercial operations at the company's LCNG station at Rasipuram, Namakkal district, commenced from Jan. 24..Ceat Q3 Results: Profit Quintuples, Approves Capex Plan Of Rs 572 Crore.JSW Steel, SBI Life, Cipla, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Tech, ACC, Indraprastha Gas, Syngene International, Manyavar, Cyient, TVS Holdings, Asahi India Glass, Equitas SFB, IEX, Intellect Design Arena, Elecon Engineering, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Scooters, ION Exchange, DB Corp, Sterlite Tech, Swaraj Engines..Tata Steel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 3.11% at Rs 55,311.9 crore vs Rs 57,083.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57,810 crore).Ebitda up 54.73% at Rs 6,263.59 crore vs Rs 4047.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,526.5 crore).Margin expands 423 bps to 11.32% vs 7.09% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).Net profit at Rs 522.1 crore vs loss of Rs 2,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 1,687.8 crore).Tech Mahindra Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 1.84% at Rs 13,101.3 crore vs Rs 12,863.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,801.10 crore).EBIT up 53.79% at Rs 703.2 crore vs Rs 457.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 780.4 crore).Margin expands 181 bps at 5.36% vs 3.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.10%).Net profit up 3.64% at Rs 523.7 crore vs Rs 505.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 663.3 crore).PNB Housing Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,748.05 crore vs Rs 1,707.05 crore.Ebitda up 18.79% at Rs 1,541.84 crore vs Rs 1,297.95 crore.Margin expands 1,216 bps at 88.2% vs 76.03%.Net profit up 27.28% at Rs 346.54 crore vs Rs 272.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.1 crore).Bajaj Auto Q3 Earnings FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 30.04% at Rs 1,2113.51 crore vs Rs 9,315.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,766.7 crore).Ebitda up 36.75% at Rs 2,429.87 crore vs Rs 1,776.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,284.6 crore).Margin expands 98 bps to 20.05% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.40%).Net profit up 36.9% at Rs 2,041.88 crore vs Rs 1,491.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,930 crore).DLF Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.76% at Rs 1,521.25 crore vs Rs 1494.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,697 crore).Ebitda up 7.12% at Rs 510.97 crore vs Rs 477 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 597 crore).Margin expands 167 bps to 33.58% vs 31.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.20%).Net profit up 26.59% at Rs 655.71 crore vs Rs 517.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 721 crore).Birlasoft Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 2.52% at Rs 1,342.9 crore vs Rs 1,309.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,333.3 crore).Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 193.2 crore vs Rs 185.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.1 crore).Margin expands 22 bps to 14.38% vs 14.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).Net profit up 11.03% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 145 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142.4 crore).Aarti Drugs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 8.74% at Rs 605.94 crore vs Rs 663.96 crore.Ebitda down 0.71% at Rs 70.14 crore vs Rs 70.64 crore.Margin expands 93 bps to 11.57% vs 10.63%.Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 36.71 crore vs Rs 36.67 crore.Board declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share.Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 3,600 crore vs Rs 3,355 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,523.7 crore).Ebitda up 20.34% at Rs 775 crore vs Rs 644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 750 crore).Margin expands 233 bps to 21.52% vs 19.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).Net profit up 22.01% at Rs 266 crore vs Rs 218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.5 crore).TVS Motor Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 25.96% at Rs 8,245.01 crore vs Rs 6,545.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,335.9 crore).Ebitda up 40.29% at Rs 924.43 crore vs Rs 658.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 932.5 crore).Margin up 114 bps at 11.21% vs 10.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.20%).Net profit up 68.2% at Rs 593.35 crore vs Rs 352.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 546.6 crore).Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.02% at Rs 2,274.41 crore vs Rs 2,165.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,357.1 crore).Ebitda up 100.74% at Rs 540.59 crore vs Rs 269.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.6 crore).Margin expands 1,133 bps to 23.76% vs 12.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.10%).Net profit up 181.96% at Rs 305.42 crore vs Rs 108.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.9 crore).Sagar Cements Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 669.4 crore vs Rs 575.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 652.7 crore).Ebitda up 83% at Rs 87.06 crore vs Rs 47.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.3 crore).Margin expands 474 bps to 13% vs 8.26% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14.6%).Net loss at Rs 10.18 crore vs loss of Rs 23.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 3.6 crore).Blue Dart Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 3.42% at Rs 1,382.93 crore vs Rs 1,337.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,449.1 crore).Ebitda down 6.42% at Rs 213.43 crore vs Rs 228.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).Margin contracts 162 bps to 15.43% vs 17.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.30%).Net profit up 0.25% at Rs 88.89 crore vs Rs 88.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.2 crore).Chalet Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 28.96% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 289.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 354.9 crore).Ebitda up 46.25% at Rs 166 crore vs Rs 113.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.8 crore).Margin expands 525 bps to 44.43% vs 39.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 42.8%).Net profit down 30.98% at Rs 70.6 crore vs Rs 102.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.7 crore).Rainbow Children's Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 335.9 crore vs Rs 306.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 340 crore).Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 106.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.5 crore).Margin up 30 bps at 35.12% vs 34.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 34%).Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61.4 crore).Ceat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2,963.1 crore vs Rs 2,727.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,994.1 crore).Ebitda up 75.7% at Rs 417.5 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 414.5 crore).Margin expands 537 bps to 14.08% vs 8.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).Net profit up 419.48% at Rs 181.3 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.4 crore).Container Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 2,210.6 crore vs Rs 2,004.5 crore.Ebitda up 19.7% at Rs 517.5 crore vs Rs 432.4 crore.Margin expands 183 bps to 23.4% vs 21.57%.Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 330.6 crore vs Rs 293.4 crore.Railtel Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 668.4 crore vs Rs 599.2 crore. Ebitda up 3% at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 115.3 crore. Margin narrows 147 bps to 17.76% vs 19.24%. Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 62.1 crore vs Rs 68.2 crore.Laurus Labs Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 22.65% at Rs 1,194.92 crore vs Rs 1,544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,385 crore).Ebitda down 55.05% at Rs 181.42 crore vs Rs 403.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 275.7 crore).Margin contracts 1,094 bps at 15.18% vs 26.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.90%).Net profit down 88.47% at Rs 23.34 crore vs Rs 202.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.5 crore).DCB Bank Q3 Earnings FY24 (Standalone, YoY)NII up 6.3% Rs 474 corer vs Rs 446 crore.Net profit up 11.2% Rs 126.6 crore vs Rs 113.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.6 crore).Gross NPA at 3.43% vs 3.36% (QoQ).Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.28% (QoQ)..Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue Grows After Two Quarters, Profit Misses Estimates.Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading on a mixed note as investors evaluated China's central bank's new move to aid the economy and South Korea's GDP data.The S&P ASX 200 was 4.80 points, or 0.06%, higher at 7,524.00, and the Nikkei 225 was 87.20 points, or 0.24%, lower at 36,139.28, as of 07:08 a.m.South Korea's GDP grew 0.6% sequentially in the fourth quarter, in line with estimates from a Bloomberg Survey. The KOSPI Index was trading 7.61 points, or 0.31%, lower at 2,462.08 as of 7:08 a.m.The People's Bank of China Governor said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5% on Feb. 5 and hinted for more such cuts, Bloomberg reported.Most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region are dependent on China through international trade, thus making them vulnerable to the impact of any economic event in China.Going forward in the day, the focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meet outcome. The central bank is largely expected to hold rates steady, Bloomberg reported.U.S. stocks held onto gains in Wednesday's trading, with traders positive about the economy after a fresh batch of data-topped estimates and technology companies reported robust earnings, according to Bloomberg.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.08% and 0.55%, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.26%.Brent crude was trading 0.62% higher at $80.04 a barrel. The GIFT Nifty was trading 20 points, or 0.09%, higher at 21,443.00 as of 8:14 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, as HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains and nearly all sectors advanced. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,934.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,012.7 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee strengthened by 4 paise to close at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar.