Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Zee, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank In Focus
Catch all live updates about India's stock markets here on Jan 23.
Citi Maintains 'Buy' On 'Cipla' With TP Rs 1,380
The brokerage saw Improvement in gross margin, and tight control over cost helped to report 26.5% Ebitda margin.
Pipeline continues to improve with filing of gsymbicort and one inhalation asset in US
Awaiting Approval of one peptide asset launch
Planning to launch four peptides in FY25
Key downside - Slowdown in domestic formulation business, slower traction in US business
Brokerages On Zee Entertainment
Emkay Downgrades Zee To 'Sell'
Emkay Global Research downgraded Zee Entertainment Enterprise to "sell" from earlier "buy", with price target of Rs 175
Situation is a lose-lose for both players, particularly from Reliance-Disney
Should also result in a legal tussle, as implied in their press release.
Believe this breakdown can also spur shareholder activism against Zee Management
Zee will now draw other suitors for potential deals
Downgrade due to weak competitive positioning, escalated corporate governance issues
Would see more de-rating now that the merger has fallen apart
CLSA Slashes Zee Entertainment's Rating To 'Sell'
Downgrade from "buy" to "sell", with price target of Rs 198 (earlier Rs 300)
Valuation likely to decline to levels seen prior to the merger announcement
Competition should intensify with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star
Low promoter ownership a challenge, which would have been addressed by the merger
Stock had de-rated in past during promoter share pledging crisis, fall in business cash conversion
Nuvama Downgrades Zee Entertainment
Downgrade to 'reduce', with price target of Rs 190
Near-term valuation to stay suppressed due to Sony seeking a termination fee
Positive stance was predicated on the merger
Downgrade due to change in industry dynamics, slower ad revenue ramp-up
Cut FY25/26 EPS by 16%/24%
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.36
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.10%
Brent crude down 0.14% at $79.92 per barrel
Nymex crude up 1.78% at $75.19 per barrel
Bitcoin was 0.31% down at $39,693.50
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 0.24% to 21,604.10 at a premium of 32.3 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.48%.
Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.88% to 46,136.05 at a premium of 78.05 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 10.76%.
Nifty Options Jan 25. Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500.
Bank Nifty Options Jan. 25 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Railway Corp, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Siddeshwari Tradex revoked the pledge of 5.05 lakh shares on Jan. 16.
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments created a pledge of 3.9 lakh shares on Jan. 19.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Kamdhenu, Sanghi Industries.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Ganesh Housing Corp, SBC Exports.
Ex/record date dividend: Angel One, Mas Financials.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Ganesh Housing Corp, SBC Exports.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Allied Digital Services, AGS Transact Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Polycab India.