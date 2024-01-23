NDTV ProfitMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Zee, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Zee, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank In Focus

Catch all live updates about India's stock markets here on Jan 23.

23 Jan 2024, 08:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
NSE Headquarters in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Citi Maintains 'Buy' On 'Cipla' With TP Rs 1,380

  • The brokerage saw Improvement in gross margin, and tight control over cost helped to report 26.5% Ebitda margin.

  • Pipeline continues to improve with filing of gsymbicort and one inhalation asset in US

  • Awaiting Approval of one peptide asset launch

  • Planning to launch four peptides in FY25

  • Key downside - Slowdown in domestic formulation business, slower traction in US business

ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerages On Zee Entertainment

Emkay Downgrades Zee To 'Sell'

  • Emkay Global Research downgraded Zee Entertainment Enterprise to "sell" from earlier "buy", with price target of Rs 175

  • Situation is a lose-lose for both players, particularly from Reliance-Disney

  • Should also result in a legal tussle, as implied in their press release.

  • Believe this breakdown can also spur shareholder activism against Zee Management

  • Zee will now draw other suitors for potential deals

  • Downgrade due to weak competitive positioning, escalated corporate governance issues

  • Would see more de-rating now that the merger has fallen apart

CLSA Slashes Zee Entertainment's Rating To 'Sell'

  • Downgrade from "buy" to "sell", with price target of Rs 198 (earlier Rs 300)

  • Valuation likely to decline to levels seen prior to the merger announcement

  • Competition should intensify with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star

  • Low promoter ownership a challenge, which would have been addressed by the merger

  • Stock had de-rated in past during promoter share pledging crisis, fall in business cash conversion

Nuvama Downgrades Zee Entertainment

  • Downgrade to 'reduce', with price target of Rs 190

  • Near-term valuation to stay suppressed due to Sony seeking a termination fee

  • Positive stance was predicated on the merger

  • Downgrade due to change in industry dynamics, slower ad revenue ramp-up

  • Cut FY25/26 EPS by 16%/24%

ALSO READ

India Overtakes Hong Kong As World's Fourth-Largest Stock Market

Opinion
India Overtakes Hong Kong As World's Fourth-Largest Stock Market
Read More

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.36

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.10%

  • Brent crude down 0.14% at $79.92 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 1.78% at $75.19 per barrel

  • Bitcoin was 0.31% down at $39,693.50

ALSO READ

Asia Stocks Mostly Up Amid China Support Pledge: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asia Stocks Mostly Up Amid China Support Pledge: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

F&O Cues

  • Nifty January futures down by 0.24% to 21,604.10 at a premium of 32.3 points.

  • Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.48%.

  • Nifty Bank January futures up by 0.88% to 46,136.05 at a premium of 78.05 points.

  • Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 10.76%.

  • Nifty Options Jan 25. Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500.

  • Bank Nifty Options Jan. 25 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.

  • Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Railway Corp, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab India, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Zee, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank In Focus
ALSO READ

Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Profit Surges 8.7% In Seasonally Weak Quarter

Opinion
Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Profit Surges 8.7% In Seasonally Weak Quarter
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.


Pledge Share Details

  • Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Siddeshwari Tradex revoked the pledge of 5.05 lakh shares on Jan. 16.

  • Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments created a pledge of 3.9 lakh shares on Jan. 19.

Trading Tweaks

  • Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Kamdhenu, Sanghi Industries.

  • Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Ganesh Housing Corp, SBC Exports.

  • Ex/record date dividend: Angel One, Mas Financials.

  • Moved into short-term ASM framework: Ganesh Housing Corp, SBC Exports.

  • Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Allied Digital Services, AGS Transact Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Polycab India.

ALSO READ

J&K Bank Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 35% To Rs 421 Crore

Opinion
J&K Bank Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 35% To Rs 421 Crore
Read More







Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT