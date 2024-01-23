Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above 21,700; Zee, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank In Focus

Emkay Global Research downgraded Zee Entertainment Enterprise to "sell" from earlier "buy", with price target of Rs 175

Situation is a lose-lose for both players, particularly from Reliance-Disney

Should also result in a legal tussle, as implied in their press release.

Believe this breakdown can also spur shareholder activism against Zee Management

Zee will now draw other suitors for potential deals

Downgrade due to weak competitive positioning, escalated corporate governance issues