Wall Street’s ‘Foolish’ 2024 Trade Is Betting On Early Fed Rate Cuts

The results are an indication of rising anxiety on Wall Street that the bulls — who’ve been emboldened by speculation surrounding a dovish Fed pivot — are going too far. Already, traders who ended 2023 with an optimistic forecast of six rate cuts for this year have pared down that wager to five. They’re also less certain that policymakers will kick off their monetary easing cycle in March, as was nearly priced in during the frenetic rally of late 2023.