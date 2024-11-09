S&P 500 Notches Its 50th All-Time High In 2024: Markets Wrap

Stocks rose at the end of their best week in 2024 amid solid consumer sentiment data and bets that newly elected President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda will keep fueling Corporate America.

Equities advanced for a fourth consecutive session, with the S&P 500 hitting its 50th record this year. The gauge extended its weekly gain to 4.7%. A breakneck rally in Tesla Inc. catapulted Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker back over the coveted trillion-dollar mark. The cohort of defensive shares took the lead on Friday after some groups hit “oversold” levels.

A whopping $20 billion flowed into US equity funds on the day Trump claimed victory, according to Bank of America Corp. That was the most in five months, strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note citing EPFR Global. Small caps — which are seen benefiting from Trump’s protectionist stance — attracted the biggest inflow since March.

The S&P 500 briefly topped the 6,000 mark, which “is a psychologically significant milestone, and could invite even more investor interest in stocks, since there is still plenty of money sitting on the sidelines in money market funds and in bonds,” said Clark Geranen, CalBay Investments.

While the post-election rally likely has more upside ahead, Geranen said he would not be surprised to see stocks take a breather before rallying again into year-end.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.

Treasury 10-year yields declined three basis points to 4.30%. The dollar posted a sixth straight week of gains.