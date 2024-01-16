A Pessimist’s Guide To Global Economic Risks In 2024

The stakes for the world economy are high, especially because of Taiwan’s key role in semiconductor output. War in the Taiwan Strait isn't a high probability. If it does occur, Bloomberg Economics estimates choked chip supplies, blocked trade routes, and economic sanctions could cost as much as 10% of global GDP, dwarfing the impact of even such major shocks as the global financial crisis and the pandemic.A war is an extreme scenario. Higher stress stopping short of conflict is more likely, exposing market champions like Apple and Nvidia - that count Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among their crucial suppliers - to geopolitical risk.