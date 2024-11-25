Photo Credit: Envato

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading 1.66% and 1.53% higher, respectively. 

Updated On 12:25 PM IST, 25 Nov 2024

BEL ⬆️

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the top gainer with 5.88% rise around noon.

ONGC ⬆️

Oil And Natural Gas Corp is the second top gainer with 5.78% rise.

Shriram Finance ⬆️

Shriram Finance Ltd. is the third top gainer with 4.86% gain..

JSW Steel ⬇️

JSW Steel Ltd. is the top Nifty loser. It's trading 1.98% down.

Infosys ⬇️

Infosys Ltd. is the second top loser with 0.40% loss.

HCLTech ⬇️

HCL Technologies Ltd. share price is down 0.18% and is the second top loser in Nifty 50.

