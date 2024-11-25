Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Envato
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading 1.66% and 1.53% higher, respectively.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the top gainer with 5.88% rise around noon.
Oil And Natural Gas Corp is the second top gainer with 5.78% rise.
Shriram Finance Ltd. is the third top gainer with 4.86% gain..
JSW Steel Ltd. is the top Nifty loser. It's trading 1.98% down.
Infosys Ltd. is the second top loser with 0.40% loss.
HCL Technologies Ltd. share price is down 0.18% and is the second top loser in Nifty 50.
