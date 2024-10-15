Shiv Texchem Shares Debut On BSE SME At 44% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Shiv Texchem Ltd. made a strong debut on the exchanges, listing at a premium of 44%. The stock listed at Rs 239 apiece on the BSE SME platform, against the upper limit of the price band of Rs 166.

Retail investors, allotted a single lot of 800 shares in Shiv Texchem IPO, would have incurred a profit of Rs 58,400 over an investment of Rs 1,32,800. Shares of Shiv Texchem Ltd. fell 5% from the listing price to trade at an intraday low of Rs 227.05 apiece on BSE.