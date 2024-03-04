Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Life Highs As RIL, NTPC Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded near their lifetime highs through midday on Monday, with shares of NTPC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. contributing the most.

At 12:05 a.m., the Nifty 50 traded 19.80 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,398.20 after hitting a fresh record high of 22,440.90 at open. The Sensex rose 46.34 points, or 0.06%, to 73,852.49, near its lifetime high of 73,994.70 it hit on Saturday.

After a lacklustre month in February, we saw breakout momentum in the last three days, and this setup looks strong and robust, said Sudeep Shah, deputy vice president and head of technical & derivatives research at SBICAP Securities.

Shah sees 22,150–22,200 as support for the Nifty and 22,550–22,660 as resistance. His top picks among the Nifty 50 stocks are ICICI Bank Ltd. and Titan Ltd.