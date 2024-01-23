Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL, Media Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 11:57 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 120.55 points, or 0.56%, down at 21,451.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 379.26 points, or 0.53%, lower at 71,044.39.
India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and media stocks.
The Nifty witnessed a mild gap-up opening following a muted trading session. However, the index failed to hold the gains as it succumbed to selling pressure immediately, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "The index is anticipated to attract further selling pressure if it fails to sustain above the support zone of 21,450–21,500 on a closing basis."
Shares of HDFC Bank, RIL, Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and State Bank of India dragged the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. cushioned the fall.
Nine out of the 12 sectors on the NSE declined, with the Nifty Media falling by nearly 9%. Nifty Pharma and IT were the only sectoral indices that advanced.
The broader markets declined sharply, with the BSE Midcap falling 1.59% and the Smallcap declining 1.39% by midday on Tuesday.
Eighteen out of 20 sectors on the BSE Ltd. declined, with Oil & Gas falling 2.62%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers as 2,547 stocks declined, 1,209 rose and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.