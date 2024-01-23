Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL, Media Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and media stocks.

At 11:57 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 120.55 points, or 0.56%, down at 21,451.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 379.26 points, or 0.53%, lower at 71,044.39.

The Nifty witnessed a mild gap-up opening following a muted trading session. However, the index failed to hold the gains as it succumbed to selling pressure immediately, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "The index is anticipated to attract further selling pressure if it fails to sustain above the support zone of 21,450–21,500 on a closing basis."