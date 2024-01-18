Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Asian Paints Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices traded lower through midday on Thursday, weighed by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

As of 11:52 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 284.77 points, or 0.40%, down to 71,215.99, and the NSE Nifty 50 declined 94.95 points, or 0.44%, lower to 21,477.00. The Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,285.55, and the Sensex fell to 70,665.50 so far in the day.

"The global scenario remained subdued, exacerbated by US Treasury yields reaching a 5-week high, deepening investor pessimism. This led to a third consecutive day of market declines," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.

"In the context of today's expiry, there was a significant selloff in recent sessions, and we anticipate that the market's weakness will persist unless the Nifty can sustain levels above 21,700. Strong support is expected around the 21,150 and 21,250 levels," Jain said.