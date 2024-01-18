Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Asian Paints Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 11:52 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 284.77 points, or 0.40%, down to 71,215.99, and the NSE Nifty 50 declined 94.95 points, or 0.44%, lower to 21,477.00.
Indian benchmark indices traded lower through midday on Thursday, weighed by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.
As of 11:52 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 284.77 points, or 0.40%, down to 71,215.99, and the NSE Nifty 50 declined 94.95 points, or 0.44%, lower to 21,477.00. The Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,285.55, and the Sensex fell to 70,665.50 so far in the day.
"The global scenario remained subdued, exacerbated by US Treasury yields reaching a 5-week high, deepening investor pessimism. This led to a third consecutive day of market declines," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online.
"In the context of today's expiry, there was a significant selloff in recent sessions, and we anticipate that the market's weakness will persist unless the Nifty can sustain levels above 21,700. Strong support is expected around the 21,150 and 21,250 levels," Jain said.
"Looking ahead, we foresee Bank Nifty slipping to around 45,200 for the day, given the aggressive addition of short open interest," Jain said.
HDFC Bank Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, and Titan Co exerted pressure on the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd, and State Bank of India Ltd were contributing positively to the index.
On NSE, seven out of the 12 sectors declined, while five advances. Nifty IT fell 1.15% to become the top loser, while the Nifty Media rose 1.25% to become the top gainer.
Broader markets also declined in line with benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap Index declined 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE Midcap Index was 0.33% lower.
On BSE, 14 out of 20 sectors were trading in negative, while six traded in positive territory. The S&P BSE Power sector declined the most among sectoral indices to become the worst performer.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 2,102 stocks declined, 1,522 shares rose, and 148 remained unchanged on BSE.