Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As L&T, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki Lead: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices were trading higher during midday on Friday as Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. led the gains.

At 12:04 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 127 points or 0.60% higher at 21,381.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.50% higher or 352 points higher at 71,217.06.

During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 21,390.50, while the Sensex jumped 0.56% to 71,259.