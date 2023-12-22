Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As L&T, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki Lead: Midday Market Update
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries, BPCL and PowerGrid weighed on the indices.
The benchmark indices were trading higher during midday on Friday as Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. led the gains.
At 12:04 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 127 points or 0.60% higher at 21,381.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.50% higher or 352 points higher at 71,217.06.
During the day, the Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 21,390.50, while the Sensex jumped 0.56% to 71,259.
A bullish momentum is palpable as the Nifty eyes an all-time high. Despite concerns about the new coronavirus variant, optimism prevails amid the expected Federal Reserve rate cuts and positive sentiments on India's growth, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.
Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were contributing the most to the gains.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Power Grid Corp. weighed on the indices.
All the 14 sectors on the NSE advanced, with Nifty Realty emerging as the top gainer at a rise of 1.75%.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap rose 0.93% and SmallCap gained 1.14%.
All the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with Metal and Realty rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,595 stocks rose, 991 declined and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.