Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak To End 1% Higher: Market Wrap

Benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day losing streak on Wednesday as HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains and nearly all sectors advanced.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.

The Nifty rose to an intraday high of 21,482.35 and the Sensex touched 71,149.61 earlier today.

"After a gap-down opening, the Nifty traded erratic today, but managed to close near the day’s high above the strong support of 21,300," Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking, said. "Bank Nifty also traded volatile for the day but managed to close the session above its important support of 45,000."