Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak To End 1% Higher: Market Wrap
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.15 points, or 1.01%, higher at 21,453.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to end at 71,060.31.
Benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day losing streak on Wednesday as HDFC Bank Ltd. led the gains and nearly all sectors advanced.
The Nifty rose to an intraday high of 21,482.35 and the Sensex touched 71,149.61 earlier today.
"After a gap-down opening, the Nifty traded erratic today, but managed to close near the day’s high above the strong support of 21,300," Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking, said. "Bank Nifty also traded volatile for the day but managed to close the session above its important support of 45,000."
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. contributed the most to the gains.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. capped the upside.
All sectoral indices on the NSE advanced, with the Nifty Media and Metal gaining the most.
The broader markets outperformed their major peers, with the BSE MidCap closing with 1.71% gains and the SmallCap ending 1.72% higher on Wednesday.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors, excluding Bankex, advanced on BSE Ltd.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers as 2,468 stocks advanced, 1,331 declined, and 85 remained unchanged on the BSE.